Faribault’s downtown became prettier after the addition of a new mural behind the Village Theater.
The new mural commemorates Faribault’s former Brand Peony Farm, which at its peak brought thousands of tourists to the city each summer. One of the first nurseries in the state of Minnesota, the Brand Peony Farm was founded in 1870 as the Faribault Nursery by Oliver Brand.
Brand began selling three types of peonies, but experimented to try to create new varieties. By 1895, Brand had created more than 1,000 varieties of peonies and had a flourishing mail order business.
At one time, Faribault was known as the “Peony Capital of the World,” but the business eventually went into decline. Brand’s son Archie died in 1953, and the business was sold to Archie and Bob Tischler, the latter of whom eventually sold it to Farmer Seed & Nursery.
Today, the Brand Peony Farm’s outsize role in Faribault’s history has largely been forgotten. Dee Bjork, who serves as president of the Faribault Foundation, came up with the idea of using a mural to remember the Peony Farm.
The mural, installed Sept. 28, was funded with a grant from the Artists on Main Street Project. The statewide grant program is funded by a partnership between the Bush Foundation, Springboard for the Arts and the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota.
Locally, the grant fund is facilitated through the Faribault Main Street Project. The local project is intended to support downtown, accenting the city’s historic architecture and provide a venue for Faribault area artists.
“We already have stunning architecture, and to pair it with these wonderful art installations has been really a joy,” said Kelly Nygaard, who helps coordinate the funding as Main Street coordinator and marketing manager for the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.
Last year, Faribault was one of three communities selected for the pilot project. Fifteen downtown art projects were funded, three on a permanent basis. The pilot was deemed a success and has since expanded to other cities throughout the state.
This year, three downtown projects are being funded through the program. The mural located behind the Village Theater is the only one that is being installed on a permanent basis.
Bjork was awarded a grant and brought her ideas to Faribault-based artist Joey Feester. Feester has held a series of jobs and now works as a mail carrier with the post office, but went to college for art and it remains his true passion.
“I've been working on it since I was a child,” Feester said. “I went to college for art, and it’s something I wish I could do full time, but unfortunately I have to do it on the side.”
Even though he was already busy with another art project that will soon be installed downtown, Feester liked the idea, and worked with Bjork to develop a suitable design. They settled on a depiction of an old truck carrying peonies against a pink background.
Feester took care to make the mural with supplies purchased from local businesses. He said it’s important for people to know that the project serves to revitalize the community in more ways than one.
“The grant was provided to our community, the image was to represent our community, and the money that was used to make it was kept in the community,” he said.