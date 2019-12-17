The Faribault Winter Farmers Market will head north and out of doors Saturday, a joint venture with Keepsake Cidery that will bring together even more vendors from across the region.
Almost simultaneously, Keepsake's Tracy Jonkman and Tiffany Tripp, who organizes the Winter Farmers Market, were planning late December events similar to open air markets found in Europe. But when Tripp heard about Jonkman's efforts, she realized that having two similar events on the same day was "silly."
"This already happens many other weekends throughout the holiday season,” said Tripp, who contacted Jonkman about doing a joint winter market.
With vendors from both the Winter Farmers Market and the Keepsake's Thanksgiving Market, what's being called the Solstice Market will be held at Keepsake Cidery just west of Dundas.
The Solstice Market will feature outdoor bonfires and grilling happening at the same time as the market and into the evening. Vendors will set up in a heated tent located right outside of the Tasting Room where visitors can go inside to grab a drink, or bite to eat and warm up, allowing them to enjoy the fun of an outdoor market with a bit of the bite of the cold Minnesota winter taken off.
Over 20 vendors plan to participate in the Solstice Market, offering products such as alpaca fiber products, honey, cheese, eggs, meats, local hazelnuts, baked goods, apples, fused glass, wool blankets and other finished wool products, salmon, tinctures, handmade soaps and maple syrup. All products are locally raised or made in the Cannon Valley region.
Keepsake has a tasting room and event center on site for visitors to enjoy its hard cider. The event center will be open and drinks on tap Saturday. The Cidery will also have its cider and mead — an alcoholic drink made from water and fermented honey — for sale by the glass, box, bottle and case. The Cidery will have plenty of locally sourced food to go along with its ciders and meads. Jonkman said that Keepsake, like many local producers, has made itself highly interdependent with the growing web of small area farms.
“Our business philosophy has always centered around and support for our community of local producers,” she said.
Jonkman and Watters were inspired to host the outdoor market by their trips to eastern Europe. There, they saw vendors hawking goods outside even in the winter and thought it to be an idea they could bring back to Minnesota.
“Let’s enjoy and embrace Minnesota winters and have a lot of fun celebrating the season,” Jonkman said.
Several area apple orchards will be at the farmer’s market, including Ableman’s Apple Creek Orchard located just west of Faribault. Owner Dan Ableman is a regular at both the Winter Farmers Market and the Thanksgiving Market.
Ableman plans on bringing four different apple varieties to the Solstice Revival: Honeycrisp, Evercrisp, B51 and Pazazz. He said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to connect with even more local consumers at the market.
“There’s always a lot of people at the market, it’s really a nice setup,” he said.
Not everyone at the market will be a returning vendor. For Julie Johnson of the Cannon River Fiber Farm, this will be the first time she’s participated in a Faribault Winter Market, although she’s been a part of Northfield Riverwalk.
Johnson and her husband Tim Gallagher raise angora goats at their farm outside Dundas, so she’ll bring yarn and fiber products for sale. They also raise bee colonies, so they’ll bring some honey along as well.
“We’re delighted to be able to reach out to more people (at the Solstice Market),” she said.