The month of September has been proclaimed POW/MIA Recognition Month.
In every conflict in which our nation has been involved, selfless American service members have sacrificed their lives for the sake of our country and its principles. Yet, unfortunately, too many have never come home or have endured unthinkable hardship as prisoners of war. During the month of September, we echo the creed inscribed on the black and white banners that fly in honor of America’s Prisoners of War and Missing in Action, and we renew our promise to our heroes, that “You Are Not Forgotten.”
In all of America’s conflicts with other countries, beginning with the Revolutionary War, there have been soldiers captured who became a Prisoners of War (POW) and many others who were never heard of again and listed as Missing In Action (MIA). Many of the MIAs have been reclassified as Killed In Action (KIA) as modern technology that matches DNA of remains recovered.
POWs
Just some of the numbers of American POWs during the last 245+ years of this country’s history are staggering. The Revolutionary War had an estimated 20,000 who were held as POWs and 8,500 died in captivity. The Civil War had more POWs than any other conflict or war we have been in with 214,000 Confederate and 194,000 Union soldiers and over 25,000 on each side dying in those POW camps.
America’s Civil War caused countries around the world to come together and write the Geneva Convention to address the treatment of the prisoners and those wounded in battle. While World War I was only two years long for America, there were just over 4,100 POWs. It was followed by World War II with 94,000 in Europe and 30,000 imprisoned by the Japanese. In both of these wars the “rules of caring” for the injured and captives were ignored. Stories coming from the Japanese POWs were full of horror and mistreatment. An approximate 40% of Americans captured by the Japanese lost their lives.
MIA recognition
Prior to World War I there were no dog tags or identification for individual soldiers so many of the early wars left graves of dead soldiers with a headstone marked Unknown. World War I allowed for the documentation of the men who were in each unit. When one would not return from the battle and had not been positively identified as being killed, he became MIA.
Today, more than 81,600 Americans remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and the Gulf Wars/other conflicts. The Department of Defense remains committed to bringing all of them home. Out of the more than 81,600 missing, 75% of the losses are located in the Indo-Pacific, and over 41,000 of the missing are presumed lost at sea (i.e., ship losses, known aircraft water losses, etc.).
While the conflict continues in Iraq there are currently no POW-MIAs reported there and all service members have been accounted for in Afghanistan.
In January of 2015 the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) was formed to recover United States military personal who are listed as POW or MIA from past conflicts around the world to help use more scientific advances to identify remains.
This past summer scientists performed dental and anthropological analysis as well as DNA analysis on remains of three brothers from Wisconsin who were aboard the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and were positively identified. They were among 429 crewmen who died that day when the boat was torpedoed, capsized, and quickly sank.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that the Barber brothers; Navy Fireman 1st Class Malcolm J. Barber, 22; Navy Fireman 1st Class Leroy K. Barber, 21; and Navy Fireman 2nd Class Randolph H. Barber, 19; of New London, Wisconsin, killed during World War II, were accounted for on June 10, 2021. They were buried in their hometown on Sept. 11.