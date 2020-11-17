After a months long dispute between neighbors, a divided Morristown City Council passed an ordinance on Monday night that will regulate pollinator gardens for the first time.
Passed over the objections of Councilor Jake Golombeski, the new ordinance will require those interested in having a pollinator garden to seek a permit from the city. Several Morristown residents currently maintain such gardens, which had previously been unregulated. Under the new ordinance, no property owner or occupant is currently allowed to grow vegetation or grass exceeding 6 inches. A special exemption is reserved for vacant and unoccupied land, where grass or vegetation can be cut as infrequently as twice a year.
While pollinator gardens are located throughout the city, one residential pollinator garden took up a much larger share of the property than pollinator gardens in other parts of the city, startling some neighbors who believed it looked unsightly or unkempt.
However, the property owners maintained they were doing their part to support the environment in a crucial way. Faribault environmental activist Liz Hartmann noted that by helping bees and other vulnerable pollinators, pollinator gardens play a crucial role in the life cycle of many plants. According to the U.S. Forestry Service, "Pollinators are responsible for assisting over 80% of the world's flowering plants to reproduce."
"I’m glad to see any attention given to pollinators," Hartmann said. "They’re such an important part of our environment."
Additionally, the council reserves the right to designate private or publicly owned lands as natural habitat, excluding it from the lawn maintenance requirement. Now, the Native Vegetation Permit provides an avenue for residents to easily secure such an exemption.
Joining the new program will not come without effort, and residents who already have pollinator gardens won’t be grandfathered in. Permits are limited to five years and are non-transferable, so new property owners would be required to reapply if they wish to keep an existing garden.
Residents will be expected to contract with a professional landscaping company for maintenance, and will have to provide a comprehensive maintenance plan including state of intent and purpose, a detailed site plan and the exact plants to be grown.
City Administrator Michael Mueller is currently assigned responsibility for enforcing the ordinance. The ordinance notes that the administrator may “regularly” inspect gardens and has the power to revoke a permit in the event of noncompliance.
Councilors Lisa Karsten and Tim Flaten helped to mediate the dispute and draft the ordinance. Karsten, whose term expires in January, noted that the dispute centered around one garden in particular, which is located near to the city’s ballfield along Second Street.
Karsten was invited to the property to see the lawn and learn more about the importance of pollinator gardens. She appreciated the experience and said she values the role played by pollinator gardens, but believed that regulation was important.
“I’m not a big fan of yards where people dump chemicals into the earth to make it look like a golf course,” she said. “I’m in favor of pollinator gardens, but I just think it’s important to have guidelines.”
Without an ordinance, Flaten said he was concerned that other city residents might feel free to let their grass and weeds grow as they like, to the frustration of others. With the enactment of the new ordinance, that risk is likely to be much less.
Drafted by City Attorney Mark Rahrick, the ordinance is virtually identical to those in other cities. Karsten said that she didn’t push for any particular changes to the draft, arguing there’s no reason to “reinvent the wheel.”
“Other cities have always been perfectly willing to share their ideas with us,” she said.