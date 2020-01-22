Winners were announced at Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast. Their submissions are as follows:
Elementary school
By Nawal Madey, elementary school first place
Martin Luther King I have a dream let’s see what that mean’s all of us are the same at the same time we are different and that’s not a bad thing We all should Be judge by our personality not the color of our skin I have a dream and I will not let go of that dream until it will be seen clearly Martin Luther King will all ways be someone we remember his speech open up people’s eyes the dream speech has a big meaning to me so I will forever treat people the way I would like to be treated if he did stand up for us we would have had no chance of being where we are today a dream’s meaning – A dream is something you will not let go of until it happens. Martin Luther King Had a dream.
By Owen Anderson, elementary school second place
Martin Luther King Jr’s dream was for black people and white people to live in peace together. But others disagreed with him. He didn’t want us to be separated by color. So he made a speech about desegregation. Now black and white people can play together and not get in trouble. My dream is that black and white people never fight again. But yet, that is still another problem to be solved. I hope you understand that we can make the world a better place with no fiting.
Phase
By Halima Muhumed, elementary school third place
As a toddler, I was clueless about the world. I saw happiness, flowers, and laughter that filled the room.
I saw my mom always with a smile.
At age 5, I began to notice small signs of illusions but I ignored it, still clueless of my surroundings.
Then I turned 10. A rush of what seemed like a new world hit me in the face. I saw sadness, horror, and death.
But I saw my mom, still with a smile.
I tried to run back, back to our happy world, back to home, but age did its magic.
And I turned 15. A life I never know came to my view. I saw beauty, gurus, phone addicts, and fake news.
I also saw my mom reaching her hand out to me with a smile.
Middle school
Not a Time to Be Quiet
By Jasmine Kolstad, middle school first place
I look to my side
To see my room dark as night
I don’t know if it’s me
Or if it’s you
But I’ll try to be like you
I don’t know why
And I don’t know how
I can save someone like myself
I know I can be mean
I know I can be rude
But if u know me
I’m the last piece of the puzzle
I’m not like other people
I have the courage that people don’t
I want the world to know
I’m not just a kid
I’m a kid with a dream
A dream to be different
To stand out from the others
And that’s exactly what I’m going to do
King
By Augustine Esenabhalu, middle school second place
You had a dream so we could live it. A generation of youth where your ideas are vivid.
Found around us in colorful streets. Your movement a carriage for hatred’s breach.
Some have denied your message, some haven’t changed. Some want it back to the darker days.
We remember the past like an ugly scar. But we are moving further from your vision than we think we are?
Our skin holds an identity which doesn’t belong to us. The group it owns decides what we choose.
Our characters content now lacks judgement. Maybe King’s idea was not triumphant.
Hopefully your idea will manifest sooner.
Rest in Peace to Dr. Martin Luther truly a King Jr.
By Ashley Paredes Tobar, middle school third place
When I think about Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I think about my family first. My dream is that other people will never laugh and make fun only for my family and me for our race or for our religion. I want to succeed. I want to be a professional painter.
Because I am a Latin American girl does not mean that I cannot achieve my dream. Nobody has the right to tell me that I can’t be successful, just because I don’t know so much English. My dream is that nobody will make fun of my family. We have come from Guatemala.
Coming to America was supposed to make our lives better. We deserve better we are humans, too. My family, they are always there for me. My dream is that all people will understand how important it is to respect each other.
What does the American dream mean to you?
By Nasteho Duceye, middle school honorable mention
My name is Nasteho Ducey, and I am in seventh grade. On Jan. 22, my family will have a Happy Day celebration, because this day is when I arrived in America and could be with my parents. My teacher, Ms. Zwagerman, asked me to write about how I came to America. She says my story is the American Dream. America to me means freedoms and respect.
My mom and sister left Kenya in 2009 to come to America. They came to Minnesota because my sister was having heart problems and needed doctors. My family came to Minnesota for good medicine at a children’s hospital. My sister had a surgery in 2010 and another one in 2017. At first my mom cried too much. She thought my sister might die. After surgery, for 17 days my sister could not open her eyes.
My other sister and I stayed in Nairobi, Kenya. We lived with my aunt. We studied hard there. We studied hard because it would help our parents. There was not much food. We wanted to do a good job for our family.
In 2019, one year ago, my sister and I came to Minnesota on Jan. 22 to be with our parents. IOM helped us on the plane. I was 13. My sister was 11. Our departure time was midnight. We took a flight from Nairobi Airport to Amsterdam. Then we came to Minneapolis. Our mother was waiting for us at the airport to welcome us. We greeted and hugged each other. We got in the car and drove home. Finally, we joined our family and we are really home. At last we are happy and living with our parents.
Right now, we live in two apartments because we were told our family is too big for our first apartment. I have my two sisters. I also have two brothers that were born in America.
I am in the EL Beginning classes at Faribault Middle School. At the end of second quarter I have all A grades and one B grade. I am proud of my grade in health, regular math, and even my B in regular science. To help me study for math a friend of my dad came to my home, and then he helped me do math homework.
My sister who was sick is good now, because she does not need more surgery and her heart is good. That makes me happy. I want to be a doctor when I am older because I want to help sick people. I want to help the country by being a good doctor. Maybe I will go back to Kenya and help people there when I am a doctor.
High school
We Are All Human
By Henry Lu, high school first place
Long ago on that really special day
You taught us your very important way
You spoke to us through a speech
And the world listened to you preach
I can now be proud of my own race
As I look in the mirror at my own face
It doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, or Asian
You don’t need to feel like an old, bad raisin
We are all equal inside and out
So there is no reason for all this doubt
As I walk in the bitter cold snow
I really want the whole world to know
That I had a dream that all were nice
And no one had to pay a bad price
What Type of Asian are You?
By Kim Nguyen, high school second place
That’s a question I had heard a lot
Let me tell you the story of my family
Come to America just last year
But work harder than anyone else
Let me tell you the struggle of Asian parents that don’t understand the language
Let me tell you the job of an interpreter
When you are still a kid but already better in English that your guardians
Let me tell you about honor and dignity
There is sometimes the society make me think that my skin color is my quality
I have a dream that’s all people are equal
I have a dream that’s skin color does not determine who you are
Now you can guess my answer for your question
I am myself and no one can replace me
By Kylie Petricka, high school third place
I share Dr. King’s dream of a nation where people look past the color of another’s skin. A nation where people see the stunning kaleidoscope of colors inside us – of different beliefs, ideas, goals, personalities, and passions – that truly matter.
I dream of a nation in which racism is nonexistent. Instead of a country divided by many races, I dream of one country, one race: the American race. No one should be shunned or denied any opportunity simply because of their race or complexion. There is so much more to a person than just the color of their skin. The dream for many of a peaceful nation could become a reality if we refrain from judging each other based only on the misleading and erroneous stereotypical beliefs of skin tone that seemingly define us.