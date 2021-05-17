From the outside, it’s not so obvious what the upstairs portions of downtown buildings hold behind their walls.
Faribault Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard said there’s a perception that these historic buildings are empty or underutilized, apart from any businesses on the main floor. That may be true in some cases, but even when rental properties are available upstairs, Nygaard said downtown living could also carry misconceptions.
To give potential buyers a firsthand glance at the interior of second story units, Faribault Main Street hosted its second Upstairs Downtown Tour Thursday evening. The first tour took place in the fall, and Nygaard said she opened the invitation to more guests for the spring event.
Potential investors, current property owners, elected officials and real estate professionals were invited to meet at the Paradise Center for the Arts and branched into two groups to tour a few examples of downtown restoration projects.
As part of the tour, Julie Fakler and Heidi Nelson of the Paradise Center for the Arts showed guests the facility’s hidden spaces like the costume and prop storage rooms for those who use the theater and upstairs classrooms that host pottery and painting classes.
The two touring groups visited downtown sites at various stages in development, some early in the process and others completely renovated and available for use.
The former Masonic Lodge in Faribault, built in 1829, was the first stop on the tour. Developer Todd Nelson, who owns more than 50 units in Faribault and other properties in Rice County, bought the building at 230 Central Ave. North from the Masons over a year ago. Nelson plans to rent out the space for apartments at $1,600 per month and maintain the historic elements like brick walls and the existing handmade door frames while making the units energy efficient. Tenants will not have roof access, he said.
Tour participants also stepped inside the new Masonic Lodge at 24 Third St. NW, a project in progress for Mason, contractor and City Council Jonathan Wood. The building, according to Wood, was a liquor store at one point and later a dance studio. Nygaard said she also remembered the building housing Faribault’s first coffee shop.
Since buying the building from Jim Jasinski, who owns the former Grampa Al’s building next door, Wood has designated the front of the building as a commercial rental space and made the back room the lodge room proper. Since the majority of the Masons are older, Wood said the back entry provides an added convenience. The flooring will come in the next couple of weeks, he said.
“We were conducting meetings in Northfield, but we’re excited to get back to the normal Masonic rituals in Faribault,” Wood said.
Upstairs, tour participants saw the new location for Masonic offices as well as a room where Wood plans to add a pool table. In this building, Wood said each of the four spaces can pick a different temperature with the air conditioning units available.
One of the most completed projects tour participants viewed was at the Upper East Side, where building owner Suzanne Schwichtenberg showed off the colorful painting class unit on the main floor and apartments and Airbnb units on the second floor. Guests also took a peek at the mural Faribault artist Jeff Jarvis is painting on the back and side of the building.
Having owned rental property for many years, Schwichtenberg encouraged anyone planning to restore a commercial historic building to do the work in stages and as needed.
The Airbnb spaces upstairs have attracted guests from far beyond the area, including China, California and New York City, Schwichtenberg said.
“People from other places love downtown Faribault,” she said.
The last stop on the Upstairs Downtown tour was above the 3 Ten Event Center, where owners Jenny and Ryan Ernster explained that even though they don’t live in Faribault, it’s where they found the opportunity and support they were looking for. At this last stop, guests enjoyed cocktails from a bartender, toured the upper roof, and networked with one another.
Nygaard said she plans to offer the Upstairs Downstairs tour again in the fall, and it’s a project she’d like to continue tweaking and expanding. The next morning, even before arriving at her office, she said she received three emails saying, “I loved it; when’s the next one?”