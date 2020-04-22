Faribault Public Schools haven’t reopened, but something else has: an online survey of area residents the district will use to develop its future plans.
This, district leaders say, will give them a better understanding of what the school district is doing well, areas needing improvement, and the community’s expectations in areas of student achievement, communication, equity and safety. All will guide the Faribault School Board in forming a strategic plan.
Employees, community members, parents and students may have already completed the survey earlier this year, but to gather a more robust response, the board agreed to reopen the survey from April 22 until May 7.
During a virtual meeting March 30, the School Board considered postponing the strategic plan development timeline until there's some return to normalcy following the coronavirus pandemic. However, board members has mixed opinions about delaying the process, so the board agreed to revisit the discussion in a couple weeks.
The board came to an agreement during its April 14 meeting to resume the process by first reopening the survey. Moving forward, Big River Group, the district’s strategic planning service, will host virtual community meetings that would typically happen in person.
“I think our board realizes people are starting to adapt to the idea that things are likely going to be done online for a while, and people are getting good at using the online chats,” said Matt Steichen, the district's community relations coordinator.
According to Steichen, it takes less than a few minutes to complete the online survey. Participants answer basic questions about their experience with the district and may provide responses that are as detailed as they wish.
Even though the survey is short, Steichen theorizes a number of parents and community members initially set it aside, and then responding to the novel coronavirus took precedence above everything. But now that families have established new routines with their children out of school, Steichen believes the survey may attract a stronger response the second time around. Plus, parents may feel more inclined to attend a virtual discussion meeting if they don’t need to leave their homes.
In March, Bruce Miles, the district’s strategic plan advisor, said 40 district employees provided meaningful responses to the survey, 52 students participated, and only seven community members offered responses. The data already acquired is very helpful, he said, and it will be useful for guiding the conversations at meetings.
Timing aside, Steichen thinks this second opening of the survey will generate more of a community response because more stakeholders will be encouraged to participate.
“We’re taking steps to reach out to as many different organizations and groups within the community as possible,” said Steichen. “The strength and the direction of the school district affects everyone, so it’s really important everyone takes time to share their input.”
After the survey closes May 7, Miles will then meet with the School Board virtually May 14 and 15 to receive strategic planning input.
Community members are then invited to voice their opinions further. Big River Group will host two community wide meetings virtually — one at 1 p.m. May 18 and the other at 7 p.m. May 19. The two time slots allow participants two opportunities to join the discussion.
Big River Group will then process all the data collected from the survey and community meetings and present the compiled information to the Faribault School Board June 8. Working with Miles, the board will use the information to formulate a clear vision, mission statement and goals as well as steps to achieve goals.