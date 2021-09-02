The Faribault City Council will help enhance what's set to become the city's sesquicentennial celebration, agreeing Tuesday to spend up to $44,000 more than normal for the June 2022 Heritage Days.
Heritage Days 2022 will be a celebration of the city's 150th birthday, according to event organizer Travis McColley.
The city last month preliminarily approved annual funding for Heritage Days, its usual 6,500, but wanted a deeper discussion about the larger request.
The bulk of the request — $20,000, is for additional entertainment — at the parade, for youth and for the evening events. Another $14,000 is for an impressive fireworks display that McColley promised would be every bit as spectacular as the Fourth of July.
The biggest point of contention was a request for $10,000 to fete out-of-town guests from Faribault's sister cities, Wuerzburg, Germany, and Podensac, France.
Councilor Janna Viscomi wondered what it would take for the festival to become consistently larger and/or self supporting,
"Could you use some of the $44,000 to grow the event going forward?" she asked.
Last year, the event did without a carnival, something McColley said saved money and led to far fewer problems.
Mayor Kevin Voracek, part of a contingent that visited Podensac in November 2018 following an invitation from that town's mayor, supported the expenditure, as did Councilor Peter van Sluis who helped research the connection between the cities. Councilor Sara Caron felt it was an unnecessary expense.
Caron said she did an informal poll at her place of employment and felt that average residents don't support the cost.
"You're really out of touch with the people who live here. I'm just saying I'm not feeling it," she said, suggesting the money would be better spent on youth activities.
Voracek pushed back, at one point remarking that Caron's plan disrespected Faribault's veterans and the assistance former residents offered to Wuerzburg's and Podensac's forefathers.
"The people you're hobnobbing with think it's important," she said to Voracek. "To the people I'm hobnobbing with, it's not."
While the council must formally approve the expenses, it will pay $34,000 for the fireworks and enhanced activities, and up to $10,000 to host its foreign guests. If McColley receives discounted meals, lodging or local transportation, those reductions will be passed along to the city so only actual costs are billed.
Wuerzburg has a long history with the city of Faribault that dates back to post-World War II. Podensac's history with Faribault is even longer, from World War I, but was uncovered only a few years ago.
Faribault residents donated items to the war-torn German city to help it get back on its feet. In 1918, Faribault residents were part of the 136th U.S. Infantry Regiment which helped secure the city of Podensac, which sits in the Bordeaux region in southwestern France.
While the city of Faribault was platted in 1855, it was incorporated in 1872.