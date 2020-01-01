The holidays are traditionally a time for giving, and few organizations are more synonymous with the season than the Salvation Army, with its bell ringers spreading cheer throughout the community.
However, holiday season donations were down this year at the local Salvation Army. That worries Cathy Thielbar, the social worker whose job it is to help those who come into the doors of the Faribault Salvation Army store at 200 Western Ave NW.
Using money raised directly from donations area residents put in the kitty, Thielbar is able to help low income families who need it most. In addition to providing discounted household items and clothes, the Salvation Army can help families with food and lodging needs.
Nearly all of the funds the Salvation Army collects locally go to help local families, with a small percentage going to natural disaster relief. However, the Salvation Army’s approach means it’s entirely reliant on generous local donors to meet the community’s needs.
Although Faribault is a growing community, the city is full of families who struggle to get by, many which have recently immigrated to the U.S. The city’s income remains well below the state average, with one in three children living in poverty.
As community needs have increased, so have the Salvation Army’s fundraising, volunteer and donation goals. This holiday season, the Salvation Army sought to raise $50,000 to help families in need, but wasn’t able to reach that goal.
Without enough funds, Theilbar’s funding will run out well before the end of each month. That could force her to turn away families who may urgently need help, such as for gas to get to a new job or a bit of money to pay the rent.
Unfortunately, many local shelters are full, especially at this time of year, and affordable housing is very difficult to come by. Theilbar said that on occasion, the Salvation Army has been unable to provide help other than a sleeping bag.
Even with the organization is struggling to keep up with needs, Store Manager Jennifer Velardi expressed optimism. Velardi, who took over as store manager two years ago, has worked hard to keep the store well stocked with items donated from local businesses.
Velardi said that the Salvation Army relies heavily on proceeds from bell ringing during the Holidays to support its work year round, and she was excited to see donations still coming in from local donors and organizations.
However, she noted that donations of material goods tend to drop off in the winter. Whether it’s household items or a warm winter coat, she said that a simple donation of something you may not need anymore could make a huge difference for a family in need.
In his role as the Salvation Army's Field Representative for Southeast Minnesota, Tom Kuelbs gets to work with each county unit to identify the needs of marginalized people in each community and how best to serve them. Kuelbs praised the work of the Rice County Salvation Army's volunteers, saying they consistently manage to make a significant impact.
"I’m very proud of what they’re doing in Rice County," he said. "It’s a very active chapter, probably as active as any in the state."
Kuelbs cited the local organization's "Shop with a Cop" program as an example of its commitment to engaging with the community. With the help of local law enforcement partners, at-risk children are given the chance to buy a coat for the winter.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, who serves as co-chair of the local Salvation Army, said that he's passionate about supporting the organization because of the difference it can make at crucial times in a person's life. He's particularly grateful for the help the Salvation Army provided after tornados struck the area last fall.
"I see firsthand how the Salvation Army helps people in need," he said.