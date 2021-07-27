Each year, Christians of many traditions come together to observe a common day of prayer and action.
Though traditionally held the first Friday in March, this year's celebration for Kenyon area churches was moved as COVID restrictions were still in place and residents weren't yet able to gather together. With those restrictions loosened, eight churches in Kenyon plan to recognize the day on Aug. 7
World Day of Prayer has been held in the Kenyon area since 1943. It includes Gol Lutheran Church, St. Michael's Catholic Church, Moland Lutheran Church, Dale Lutheran Church, Kenyon United Methodist Church, Holden Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church and Vang Lutheran Church.
Women from the islands of Vanuatu wrote this year's program, based on Matthew 7:24-27, requesting participants to "Build on a Strong Foundation." Carol Baker, of Gol Lutheran Church, indicates the islands are located in the South Pacific Ocean. Of the 80 islands, 65 are inhabited.
Baker feels the day itself is unique knowing people are praying together from all over the world, at the same time/day. She's personally always felt quite an impact from the Day of Prayer.
She explains that the World Day of Prayer leaders picks a different country each year to focus on. Women of that particular country write the whole program, and fill it with testimonies about what their struggles and joys may be. Leaders guides and programs are ordered and paid for by participating churches.
Organizers try to include physical items that represent the country to add to the event. This year, Baker says they enlarged a photo of the Vanuatu flag and will include items like bananas and sweet potatoes, two food items popular in the country.
Though the country of Vanuatu is quite beautiful, she says it experiences frequent tropical earthquakes, cyclones, tsunamis and active volcanoes. Baker explains that is why the title of the program is about building on a strong foundation, since it's important for them to build their house on solid ground so they can withstand the forces of nature.
Churches involved in the program donate $15 to the host church, which helps defray the cost of materials. Part of the money goes back to the World of Prayer organization, and the rest goes to the designated country. Hosts can also choose to donate part of the money to local causes. This year, Baker says they are donating it to the women's coalition in Red Wing.
Typically the service takes place in the afternoon with dessert and fellowship to follow. This year coffee and fellowship will take place before the morning program.
Baker, who has been involved in the event for many years, says bringing all the churches in the area together has always been very special.
"We're all friends, work together and the messages you find out about the other countries are so special," said Baker. "The most spiritual thing for me is that the eight churches get together and work together."
While a group of the Lutheran churches in town already work together frequently through an internship program, this event brings in the Catholic and Methodist churches, creating an even larger impact.
In Faribault, World Day of Prayer was recognized on March 5 at Christ Lutheran Church. Christ Lutheran Church Pastor Carol Sinykin said they had a small group attend, with most from First English and some from Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Sinykin says everyone walked away pleased with the in-person/online event.
"We enjoyed learning all about Vanuatu," said Sinykin. "It was just heartwarming to know you could help people in that one particular country. That's one of my favorite things, it's an opportunity for us to learn about places we never knew about and see the struggles and joys they have."
Having previously served in the Cannon Falls area, Sinykin said they also extend an invitation to the whole community, similar to what Kenyon does. In Faribault, the event is organized through the Faribault Ministerium to bring in a variety of participants. Sinykin was pleased with this year's turnout and hopes they'll do the same thing in Faribault every year.
"It's always a wonderful thing of being able to know somebody, I love that about it," said Sinykin of the community atmosphere. "You see them and go 'Oh that's right.' That's what I love about these inter-denominational events we do at church."