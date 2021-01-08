Rice County Sheriff’s Dive Team

The Rice County Sheriff’s Dive Team conducted a winter training Wednesday at the Cannon Lake bridge west of Faribault. The team trains in all kinds of weather and conditions so they’re prepared when they’re needed. While the team is based in Rice County, it has assisted with rescue and recovery efforts throughout the region. (Photo courtesy of Todd Rost)
A diver rests on an ice shelf in Cannon Lake while another works underwater behind him. (Photo courtesy of Todd Rost)
A diver with the Rice County Dive Team is ready to start their dive. (Photo courtesy of Todd Rost)
