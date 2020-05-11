The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the body found last week in a rural Rice County field as Manuel Ramirez, 36, of Kenyon.
Ramirez was reportedly involved in an automobile crash Oct. 28, 2019, near where his body was found on Kane Trail and Lamb Avenue in Northfield Township. No one was inside the wrecked vehicle at that time, according to a release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies and investigators reportedly searched that area on different occasions, but were unable to find Ramirez.
Investigators also followed up on other possible leads of Ramirez’s whereabouts both in and outside Rice County. None of these leads led investigators to Ramirez.
Ramirez's remains were found Friday by a farmer planting beans in the grassy area separating farm fields. While foul play isn’t suspected, Ramirez's cause of death is still under investigation.