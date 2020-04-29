Claire Boatman already anticipated a change this spring, coaching softball for Faribault High School for the first time, but COVID-19 was not the curveball she expected.
It wasn’t long after the season began that Boatman needed to switch to distance coaching. But while she hasn’t interacted with the girls in person much this season, she’s connected with them on a more personal level than she may have otherwise.
“It’s very different,” said Boatman. “In the sense of being able to see them every day, that’s not the same, but I’m sending them messages daily … I feel like we’re getting more conversations out of them.”
Across the district, spring sports coaches have shifted to online formats for the sake of keeping their athletes motivated and engaged in the activities they love, even if that means no physical contact with their team. But apart from encouraging their athletes to stay active, coaches find themselves showing up as life mentors and added support during a national crisis.
According to FHS Activities Director Keith Badger, coaches’ overwhelming response to the distance learning is that they’re more involved with athletes than they would be during a normal season.
“The only thing we’ve removed this spring is the scoreboard,” said Badger during a virtual School Board meeting April 22. “The education and growth experience is absolutely there.”
Boatman and some of her former college teammates and coaches together created a YouTube channel called Safe at Home to share with their athletes and any other interested softball players. The channel contains videos in which the coaches demonstrate ways to practice softball skills when equipment is limited.
“It’s been fun,” said Abby Lake, a senior on the Falcons softball team. “It gives us something to do during the day, and I think it makes everyone feel a little bit more active.”
Lake was looking forward to one last season on the FHS softball team and seeing how the new coach and younger athletes worked together as a team. But through weekly online meetings with the whole team and small groups with individual coaches, she at least enjoys catching up with the other girls.
Boatman said athletes can join these weekly meetings as they like to share what’s going on in their lives and ask any questions about the videos. But since some of the athletes need to work or babysit on top of managing six distance learning classes, Boatman understands if they’re unable to join discussions at the scheduled time.
“Different times work better for some people,” said Boatman. “They’re really hungry for any sort of softball related activity, so they carve out that time as they would. Some have really stuck to that schedule.”
Boatman also recognizes her athletes crave competition, but due to the pandemic and rules the Minnesota State High School League established in response to it, she hasn’t yet found a way to supplement contests. Especially for seniors whose softball career may soon come to a close, Boatman hopes her athletes find ways to fill the competition void, either now or in the future as coaches themselves.
“I have to say I’m very impressed with the maturity of all my athletes,” said Boatman. They’ve been handling this way better than I ever could have expected them to. They know they’re not the only people in the world going through times that are really unfair and unfortunate. I could not be more proud.”
Ready to run
Mark Bongers, head girls track coach for FHS, has also found distance coaching allows him to connect more with athletes on a personal level. Like Boatman, he reaches out to his athletes through weekly meetings online.
Instead of offering his usual coaching, he focuses more intensely on promoting mental wellness. Before shifting to distance coaching, Bongers said physical coaching usually took precedence over the mental health component. He now invites athletes to do weekly workouts, if they want to participate, but more than anything he wants athletes to have an outlet for expressing frustrations and disappointments. Part of that involves becoming more intentional about sharing his own experiences of social distancing.
“It’s OK for a coach to be angry about this, too,” said Bongers. “As adults, we process emotions in the same way, and kids don’t always get shown that … It’s good for them to see I’m not different from them in a lot of ways.”
Lilli Ruisi, a senior on the Faribault High School varsity girls track team, said distance coaching is “definitely different.”
“It’s weird to have an option to do workouts instead of having to do them,” said Ruisi. “Overall Bongers has done a phenomenal job in motivating us.”
As a senior, Ruisi said it hit her hard Tuesday evening when Bongers said the track season was officially cancelled. But distance coaching, she said, is absolutely a better alternative than no coaching at all. The meeting sessions keep the team together and allow them to interact without leaving home.
Thinking positively, Ruisi said, “I look back at all the things I did get to do. It’s hard, but I don’t regret anything.”