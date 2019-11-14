MEDFORD — They’re creepy, they’re kooky, they’re … caring?
It’s not an adjective used in “The Addams Family” television theme song, but the clan’s love for each other is at the forefront of Medford High School’s musical adaptation.
Students debuts "The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy" Friday, with two additional performances over the weekend.
Daughter Wednesday — famous for her inventive torture mechanisms and for once setting a summer camp on fire — is in love. While brother Pugsley tries every trick in the book to stop his sister’s wedding, father Gomez attempts to keep Wednesday’s engagement a secret from his wife — at his daughter’s request.
A series of mishaps, misunderstandings and mischief ensues as the Addamses try to accept each other’s choices, while also welcoming a potential set of in-laws into their not-so-normal home.
As Rian Cloutier, who plays Gomez Addams, puts it — the show is all about family.
“It’s one of the most important things. Then, as the characters grow, acceptance becomes an even bigger part of the show,” he explained.
In addition to trying to understand their relatives, he added that they’re also welcoming three “normal people” into their home, referring to Wednesday’s fiancé and his parents.
In the musical, Cloutier’s role is primarily a comic one, peppered with tender moments. He keeps Wednesday’s secret for her, and tries to demonstrate his love for wife Morticia by booking them a romantic tour of the Parisian sewers, complete with a stay in the city’s most oft-condemned hotel.
Irene Charro plays Gomez’ on-stage wife, Morticia. The Spanish exchange student said she has acted and sung in a choir in her home country. During her time in Medford, Charro noted that trying out for the musical has been a good way for her to create a stateside family of her own — both on and off stage.
“We are really close right now,” Charro said of the cast, a sentiment echoed by director Randy Domstrand.
“One of the messages is that, dead or alive, we’re still family,” he laughed, quoting a line from the musical and referencing the deceased relatives who tend to pop back up in the Addams household.
When he and fellow director Benjamin Beaupre posted the cast list, he said they wrote “Welcome to the Family” as an introduction for the performers. While he noted that theater groups always tend to become tight-knit — this cast has been rehearsing together five days a week since September — he added that the love and support shown by the characters has also likely helped foster a sense of community behind the scenes.
Both Cloutier and Domstrand noted that it wasn’t the easiest show to pull off, but the pair also said it’s really come together within the last couple weeks and now feels like a major accomplishment for a small school with an admittedly limited theatrical budget.
With the spooky nature of the Addams, Domstrand added that younger children may want to stay home. While there’s nothing graphic, he mentioned there are some characters that come back from the dead and that may be scary to a younger audience.
Students debut the production at 7 p.m. Friday. There will be additional shows Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, and can be bought at the door or in advance through The Addams Family at Medford Public School Facebook page. Guests can also bring a nonperishable or monetary donation for the Steele County Food Shelf, iand save $1 per ticket.