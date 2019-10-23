It may not be the Polar Express, but it is possibly the most festive locomotive around — and it’s coming back to Owatonna.
After a year hiatus, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be returning to town on Thursday, Dec. 5 as part of the railroad’s annual tour to raise both community spirit and funds for local food shelves. Since 1999, the program has helped raise $15.8 million and collect 4.5 million pounds of food for food banks around both the United States and Canada, including the local Steele County Food Shelf.
“In 2017 through people who participated in the Holiday Train we raised $150 and collected 334 pounds of food,” said Nancy Ness, the director of the Food Shelf. “We also received $750 from the Train, which all really makes a big difference for us.”
Since its first stop in Owatonna in 2009, the Holiday Train has been returning to the community every other year as a part of the annual tour. Ness stated that each time the Holiday Train returns to Owatonna that it’s a highly exciting time for both the Food Shelf and the community.
While Ness said there isn’t currently a way for the Food Shelf to supply food for an entire month to their clients, she stated that they have been incredibly pleased with the 10-day program they are currently on. In years past, the food supply was only enough for five to seven days.
“We are currently purchasing a meal for our folks at about 19 cents,” Ness further explained about what it means for the Holiday Train to stop in Owatonna. “So when you think about the impact that $900 has, it’s huge. That’s a tremendous amount of meals it affords us, especially as our client base continues to grow.”
While a full list of approved food donations can be found at cpr.ca/holiday-train/healthy-donations, Ness stated that pastas and whole grain products are always in demand at the Steele County Food Shelf. She added that if the temperatures aren’t frigid that day — as they were in 2017 — that salad dressings, canned meat, and soup are all essential this time of the year. Personal care items such as toothbrushes, toilet paper, and paper towels are also always in need.
Aside from the food shelf awareness, the Holiday Train also provides free musical entertainment as a part of its tour. Country singer Meghan Patrick, rhythm and blues singer Tanika Charles, and country singer Kelly Prescott will perform as a part of the Owatonna show.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stops sat the 1145 Park Drive rail crossing near the Owatonna Bus Company Dec. 5. The train is scheduled to arrive at 3:40 p.m. with the performance starting promptly after arrival. The train will depart from there for Waseca, scheduled to arrive at the State Street and Highway 13 crossing at 5:15 p.m.