The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency sees current methods of agricultural production as contributors to the high nitrate, phosphorus and sediment loads found in much of Minnesota’s surface water.
To help put more focus on the problem and what must be done to help reach the desired water quality goals, the MPCA hosts a consortium on water issues Thursday morning. The virtual meeting brings together four panelists, who the MPCA states are experts in water quality and farming practices with different backgrounds and perspectives.
Panelists include:
• Trevor Russell, Friends of the Mississippi River Water Program Director
• David Legvold, educator and farmer in Northfield
• Hannah Melecha, agricultural business partner, Malecha Tiling
• Leif Fixen, with The Nature Conservancy
Russell, who has served as FMR’s Water Program Director since 2006, has work that includes federal and state water quality advocacy, education, communications and coalition development. He also coordinates the Minnesota Environmental Partnership (MEP) Water Cluster and works with allies to advance legislative and administrative policies that protect and restore water quality and river health in Minnesota.
He represents FMR on both the Mississippi River Network (MRN) and the Mississippi River Restoration & Resilience Initiative (MRRRI) Steering Committees working to advance river-related policy and funding opportunities at the federal level.
He says achieving Minnesota’s nutrient reduction strategy goals is unlikely if people solely rely on traditional agricultural management practices. It would be possible for Minnesota to get clean water through Continuous Living Cover (CLC) agriculture, market-based ‘clean water crops’ that protect the environment and enhance farm prosperity, according to Russell.
Legvold, a retired environmental studies teacher and school administrator who worked in public education for 35 years, lives on and operates an approximate 800-acre corn and soybean farm with his wife, Ruth.
“Our farm serves as a living laboratory for nearby Carleton College, St. Olaf College, as well as for the University of Minnesota students and faculty,” said Legvold. “In addition, our farm is a Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certified operation. I endeavor to demonstrate that commodity farming can be done with positive environmental outcomes through proper tillage, nutrient management, and attention to soil and water quality.”
Malecha brings a unique perspective to the mix of panelists, as she was raised on a southern Minnesota farm that produced corn and soybeans, and served as the base for Malecha Tiling and Trucking. She works in the family business as a machine operator, and has learned more than most folks about soil structure and hydrology in agricultural lands as she operates a backhoe in the installation of drainage tile.
The role of farmer advisors in achieving water quality goals will be expanded on by Fixen, who is an agriculture strategy manager for The Nature Conservancy.
“We need to scale up and speed up the adoption of conservation practices like 4R nutrient stewardship, cover crops, reduced tillage, conservation crops rotation and edge of field practices to achieve our climate and water quality goals before it’s too late,” said Fixen.
In order to do this, Fixen says farmer advisors and ag retailers must be part of the strategy. Legvold adds the virtual gathering is intended to address the question of: “Can we have ag and not pollute our environment?”
“Because right now ag is one of the larger causes of impaired waters in southwestern Minnesota,” said Legvold. “We can have conventional commodity agriculture without polluting our waters, but we cannot farm like we always have with significant amounts of heavy tillage.”
The MPCA stresses the importance of protecting water resources, as it will also protect human health, ecosystems and Minnesota’s economy. Since Minnesota is a headwaters state, and sends water south in the Mississippi River, north in the Red and Rainy rivers and east from the St. Louis River and Lake Superior, the MPCA says if Minnesota’s waters are contaminated, it could lead to water quality problems for the state’s neighbors. In addition, the MPCA says people would be leaving a pollution legacy that one’s own children and grandchildren will have to address, something that takes years and years to improve once it has degraded.