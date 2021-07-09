Montana authorities have arrested two people suspected in a July 2 murder in rural Northfield.
The man and woman were taken into custody Friday afternoon near the city of Laurel, Montana, following a pursuit, according to a release from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. After a week of intensive investigation, the Dakota County Attorney's Office issued warrants for the two for second-degree murder.
On July 2 at approximately 4:45 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Foliage Avenue in Dakota County's Greenvale Township. A witness reportedly saw three individuals run from the residence prior to deputies' arrival. Deputies found the homeowner, 55-year-old Chris LaFontaine, dead inside the home.
Two of the three individuals that fled the scene, Stephanie Marie Peabody, 25, and another man — who was arrested but released — soon after by Northfield Police. The third individual, a man, evaded police and has been on the run for a week. The female not on scene at the time the other three fled, but through the investigation she was identified as a suspect in the homicide.
Peabody, who has been charged with fleeing police, remains in the Rice County Jail.
Taylor is on probation for a 2020 conviction of possession of a firearm or ammunition by someone convicted of a crime of violence.
The investigation revealed that the suspects and victim knew each other. This continues to bean active investigation and no further details can be shared at this time.