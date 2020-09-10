On Friday at 7:46 a.m., the city of Faribault held its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Faribault Fire Station next to the flag pole.
The short program commemorated the moment on Sept. 11, 2001 when the first plane struck the World Trade Center's North Tower. The memorial consisted of three parts: raising the flag at half staff, ringing the station bell in a pattern of three sets of three, which symbolizes a firefighter not returning from a call, and the reciting of a eulogy.
To begin the ceremony, Faribault Fire Department Chief Dusty Dienst said, "We gather today to remember the nearly 3,000 people that perished at the hands of terrorists 19 years ago on this day."
After the flag was raised at half staff and the three sets of bells were rang, Steve Crombie, pastor of The River Church in Faribault presented a eulogy, followed by a prayer.
In the eulogy, Crombie said, "A day of remembrance. We're not here to remember the power of evil, we're here to remember the power of good, what the brave men and women did 19 years ago, and as they do everyday."
As Sept. 11 comes each year, Crombie said the bravery and the courage of the men and women who ran to those in need are remembered.
"You don't need to be reminded that evil isn't gone, it's still here," said Crombie in the eulogy. "God's word teaches us not to be overcome with evil, but to overcome evil with good. I'm honored to be in the company of brave men and women who chose to overcome the evil with good…I also want to encourage you to lean on Him and trust in Him to guide you in your challenge."
To conclude the eulogy, Crombie thanked those in attendance for what they do for both the community and the county to make both areas "a great, safe place and a good place to raise a family."
As everyone in attendance gathered in prayer, Crombie said, "…We pray for your protection, your guidance, especially these men and women who run into danger."
Dienst thanked members of the community who gathered for their presence on behalf of the fire department and first responders.