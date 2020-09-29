Nathaniel Cunningham of Faribault and Jordan Brennan of Northfield wanted to bring something “mighty fine” to Faribault: an inclusive place that celebrates various cultures while providing local offerings.
Sharing a love of coffee and a combined 40 years of experience in the coffee business, Cunningham and Brennan’s vision translated into a new roastery called Mighty Fine! Coffee Co. Mighty Fine!, which had its grand opening Saturday, operates from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment during the week.
“We want to further help Faribault and the community and show them what coffee can do,” Brennan said.
Part of Cunningham’s motivation to open Mighty Fine! Coffee came from hearing a few too many complaints about Faribault, where he grew up. Rather than joining in on the complaining, he wanted to do something practical to improve the town.
Located at 409 1st Ave. NE Suite A, Mighty Fine! is to coffee what a brewery is to beer. In Phase One of the project, Cunningham and Brennan established the roastery piece so they can provide coffee to local clients. Mighty Fine! already provides coffee beans to the Inn at Shattuck and Janna’s Market Grill, which soon opens in the former Bernie’s Grill building. Good Day Coffee, a new coffee shop located in the former Bluebird Cakery site, will also source its beans from Mighty Fine!
The next phase, a project for about two years into the future, is a coffee house with evening hours. But apart from supplying coffee, Cunningham and Brennan’s vision involves introducing new cultures to Faribault through educational opportunities.
“We will eventually have this place certified as a campus,” Cunningham said. “Jordan and I will become instructors and give classes on roasting and coffee preparation.”
For one of the first classes, scheduled for October, Cunningham and Brennan invited a guest speaker from Ethiopia and her mother to give a traditional coffee ceremony and talk about their coffee culture.
Cunningham and Brennan also plan to offer classes in roasting. Using their own roaster to demonstrate, Cunningham explained that the cast iron drum spins to agitate the beans, which then become heated, dry out and turn yellow before roasting. They track the temperature four to five times per second, and unlike automatic machines used at chain coffee restaurants, they use their own timing skills to pull out the flavors and nutrients. Cunningham said they roast about five pounds of coffee at a time, which takes around 15 minutes.
Besides knowing the ins and outs of roasting, Cunningham and Brennan’s knowledge of coffee spans from a goat farmer’s discovery of coffee cherries in Ethiopia to modern technological practices of tracking coffee growth. As members of the Specialty Coffee Association, they consult a growing chart displayed on one of the Mighty Fine! walls to know when and where to call for an import of coffee beans.
Customers may purchase their own coffee beans, including Faribault French, a breakfast blend, a dark roast from Colombia and chemical-free decaf coffee from Peru. For the holiday season, Cunningham wants to introduce a dark roast combining coffee from Ethiopia and Kenyon. Brennan looks forward to ramping up the cold brew selection for those who want the convenience of a ready-to-drink beverage.
“That I’m really excited about,” Brennan said.
Cunningham said another goal with Mighty Fine! is to support local businesses as often as possible. Local artists designed their logo and painted the artwork inside their building, and they plan to use products like honey and hazelnuts from local farmers and producers.
“We want to make sure the money stays in Faribault as much as possible,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham served 17 years as an intelligence operator in the U.S. Army before going into the coffee business, so he also started a Coffee for Soldiers program in which customers can purchase a $12 bag of coffee to have shipped to soldiers.
To make Mighty Fine! as inclusive as possible to all of Faribault’s residents, Cunningham is becoming certified in American Sign Language and learning Somali and Spanish.
“The idea is to freely interact with every aspect of town,” Cunningham said.
Added Brennan: “We’re here to help. We’re not coffee snobs. We love coffee and we love Faribault.”