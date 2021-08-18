Shelters, rescues and breeders have reported an increase in dog adoptions since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. According to the Minnesota Human Society, adoptions have increased by about 5% statewide.
This means business is picking up for Holli McCoy in more ways than one … because her business is picking up dog waste.
The Turd Burglars officially became a business in April, but McCoy says she’s been burglarizing turds for quite a while, mainly servicing family and friends. Now residing in Claremont, McCoy used to live in the cities and happened to have seen another company who removed pet waste.
“I though, ‘I’m going to try it out. I think of myself as an entrepreneur, I strive to succeed and want to work for myself.” Ssaid McCoy. “I like being outside and I like dogs, so it’s become the perfect weekend gig.”
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average dog excretes around 274 lbs of poo a year. It takes nearly a year for the waste to break down and can cause discoloration in the grass. According to Mike Stewart, of Owatonna Groundsmasters, the waste from dogs is acidic and contains nitrogen which causes the dead spots in lawns. Steward said they get frequent calls about fixing grass discoloration from pet waste, which is easily remedied with spreading gypsum on the grass and removing the waste swiftly.
This is where McCoy comes in.
Although most people find picking up their dogs’ dung to be a daunting task, McCoy doesn’t mind a bit.
“Most people think picking up poop is horrible, but I don’t mind at all,” she said. “I actually enjoy it because I get to be outside and meet many dogs which I love.”
According to McCoy, 10 out of 10 people report that its gross to step in dog poop. Luckily, her business will remove the hazard. When they arrive, they will walk the yard and scoop up all the waste that they find and dispose of it in the landfill with biodegradable bags. She services all over the southeastern region of Minnesota on the weekends. Stretching as far west as Lonsdale all the way to Rochester. The Turd Burglars will also serve clients from Albert Lea and as far north as Lakeville. She says she keeps her service area broad because she is a new business and wants to start gaining recognition.