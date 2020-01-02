MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a Faribault man is dead and another man was injured after a stabbing in north Minneapolis early New Year's Day.
The Star Tribune reports police found the two stabbing victims in a car near Broadway and N. Fremont Avenue about 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Jabir Ahmed Ali, 25, died at the scene from a stab wound to the groin, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The other man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with noncritical injuries.
Minneapolis police have not made an arrest in the case.