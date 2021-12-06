Gather On Central, a new entry in downtown’s roster of businesses will provide area residents with an elegant and cosmopolitan location for a wide variety of events, meetings and gatherings.
The newly remodeled venue is located in the heart of Faribault’s downtown at 206 Central Ave. N, and it will also offer patrons a unique membership program that provides businesses and individuals with a location to have activities ranging from a client meeting to a quiet place to work away from home.
The facility has been transformed by owners Jennifer Denmark Ellison and Tim Ellison. The couple has retained the charm of the historic charm of the building while adding in impressive areas for entertaining or hosting business functions.
Some of those features include a dramatic 16-foot center island, flexible living and formal dining space, a large refrigerator and freezer for food/beverage storage, a separate billiards room with Sonos sound system and state-of-the-art audio and video technology capabilities throughout the facility — which is set to host groups of up to 50-70 people.
The creation of Gather On Central was a response to the need for this type of facility in the area.
“It all started with an empty space in our building that we struggled to fill due to less of a demand for physical retail spaces,” Denmark Ellison said. “We thought the space would be perfect place for small events that larger venues could not accommodate like showers and grooms dinners.
“We were on track to accelerate the build out and open in March of 2020. Then the pandemic hit, shuts us down and failure appeared imminent. Eventually, after a lot of sleepless nights and brainstorming we pivoted like so many others were forced to do. When we emerged from the lockdowns, we had reevaluated our entire business plan to include challenges faced by new and old businesses, entrepreneurs, gig economy workers and the general public.”
Denmark Ellison added, “They all had the same questions ‘Where can I meet a client? … Where can I get my work done? … Where can I host a training? … Where can our company have meetings? … Where can I host a party?’ Our answer was to create a hybrid of a small event center and co-working space.”
The couple own a design and remodeling company called Ellison Interiors LLC, with Jennifer providing interior design expertise and Tim a general contractor. Gather On Central is the couple’s first venture into this type of a venue.
“We do not have previous experience in this kind of business,” Denmark Ellison said. “Only a passion for helping others succeed and a talent for designing spaces.”
Their experience in design and construction along with an ear for what the customer seeks has played a key role in the creation of Gather On Central.
“This type of venue is needed everywhere. It’s such a flexible space the possibilities are limitless. It really serves a growing market that the venue industry has been slow to meet the needs of,” Denmark Ellison said.
“Sure there are smaller venues out there but our layout and amenities are different. Most of the smaller venues typically have one large room with tables and a service kitchen in back. We wanted a large home feel. A place to show off hosting skills or have an intimate productive meeting other than a conference room.”
Denmark Ellison added, “The way we gather and work has changed, folks want cozy authentic spaces that encourage creativity and sharing.”
Examples of the unique nature of the facility were noted by Denmark Ellison, “Some of the best conversations happen while gathered in the kitchen, we integrated it as a focal point with the ability to transform the living room area into a formal dinning room with furniture we designed and built. The space is thoughtfully appointed with luxury furnishings, state of the art electronics and it boasts cherry clad walls in a separate billiards room.”
Gather On Central’s membership program was created as a way to offer space and amenities that meet members’ needs and help them achieve their business and personal goals. The couple dug deeply into the needs of what their customers and built those amenities and services into the facility. Digital signage and wireless presentation systems give members the ability to personalize events and one of the many member perks includes exclusive use of the space on Monday through Friday.
Of note, Gather On Central is open to the public for use on the weekends only.
The venue also allows for patrons to use caterers to provide food for events and has established partnerships with several local vendors to offer their customers complete event services. Customers can also bring in their own food and beverages for their events to help with cost savings.
The Ellison’s currently reside in Apple Valley but the charms of Faribault were strong selling points for the location of their business on Central Avenue.
“First and foremost the people…we felt welcomed from the very first day,” Denmark Ellison said. “The downtown layout and architecture has a historic charm that not many cities have. It’s very hard to put into words the sense of community in Faribault. If we had to sum it up in one word it would be ‘home’. We live in Apple Valley but our heart and friends are all in Faribault. We hope to find some acreage where we can build a home on in the near future.”
Gather On Central has already hosted several different kinds of events ranging from baby showers to business trainings. All of which have received positive reviews according to Denmark Ellison.