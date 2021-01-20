Faribault High School students had the option of adding a new cooking class — and with that a helping of something delicious — to their plates this year.
The school’s return to the seven-period day, implemented in the fall, has allowed FHS’s Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) teacher Kaylee Wiens to add an International Cuisine class to her schedule. The class gives students the chance to explore careers in the restaurant industry all while learning more about other cultures.
“As a department we’re very grateful to the community for approving the levy to allow students more opportunities so that when they leave the building they’re more prepared to make college and career decisions and even develop some of those basic life skills you have as an adult,” said Wiens.
Wiens’ International Cuisine class is offered to students who took Foods 101. Between the first and second semester, she said 50 students enrolled in the course.
During the class period, students learn about different countries and their traditional celebrations. They research meals typically prepared for special occasions and prepare the dishes on their own.
“We kind of cooked around the world,” Wiens said, reflecting on the first semester. “There was a focus on Somali recipes to kind of match the culture we have in the schools ,along with recipes from Latin America. We had some Canadian dishes, European dishes, enchiladas, German pretzels ... If not for full distance learning, they would have made their own pasta from scratch and things like that.”
Although the students could eat their own completed dishes, Wiens couldn’t sample the dishes due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. That didn’t interfere with the way she graded students because she focuses more on their technique and skills than outcome. One of the biggest standards, she said, is safety and sanitation as they prepare their meals. She looks at whether students use knives correctly and keep their work stations clean.
The first semester of the International Cuisine class included a blend of hybrid and distance learning. Students who learned from home during the hybrid period couldn’t experience the class the same way as students who attended in person, said Wiens, but some were able to make their recipes in their own kitchens.
When FHS pivoted to full-time distance learning in November, Wiens needed to adjust the curriculum even further. She did this by conducting food-related science experiments for students to watch live. For one experiment, she baked four different cakes and eliminated one key ingredient for all but one to change the texture and taste. She invited FHS Principal Jamie Bente to sample all four cakes and describe to students how a cake without oil, for example, tasted dry and flaky.
The future is bright
With the seven-period day, Wiens began teaching another FACS class this academic year. Growing Up Bright Futures prepares students for possible careers in childcare, teaching or working with youth in other capacities. The class focuses on child development from preschool age to adolescence and explores how factors like environment and genetics influence a child’s development.
Because of the pandemic, students in this class couldn’t visit elementary schools and work with children as they would in a traditional school year. Instead, they’ve been observing teachers instruct online learning lessons to elementary students. One of their assignments, said Wiens, is to read a story to one of the distance learning classes.
Post pandemic, Wiens said she would like to invite guests to the classrooms to expand upon the topics she teaches. Parents might attend the International Cuisine class to demonstrate how they cook at home, and mental health speakers might address the Growing Up Bright Future class.
“We just can’t have outside people come into the building right now, so that makes it challenging,” Wiens said. “I’m thinking a lot of things will look different next year.”