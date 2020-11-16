The Medford City Council will vote on the much debated Main Street reconstruction project, a plan that provoked clashes between residents and officials over the details and perceived lack of transparency, but there will be one thing missing from the council's special meeting Tuesday: the public.
For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Medford City Council will move to a larger venue for its special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, but area residents will still be required to attend virtually.
While the council has continued to use the council chambers throughout the last eight months for in-person meetings, they have closed the meetings to the public to meet social distancing requirements set forth by Gov. Tim Walz.
“This day and age, we’ve taken every opportunity to provide a safe environment,” Mayor Lois Nelson said. “Our number one goal is the safety of the council who have made the commitment to continue to physically come and meet in person.”
But Medford Mayor-elect Danny Thomas says he plans to bring the public into the meetings again if he can find a way.
“I’ve pleaded with them to move to a bigger venue. Everybody has,” Thomas said. “Everybody knows it, but it’s just fallen on deaf ears.”
The meetings have been recorded and posted online, sometimes with a live feed and others waiting up to two days for video to be posted. They have also allowed for a phone-in option for residents to listen to the proceedings. Throughout the months, however, residents have said what is being provided is simply not enough.
In meeting after meetings since the pandemic began, specifically those related to the Main Street project, Medford residents have called in to the public comment portion of the meetings and asked the council to move to a large venue. Suggestions have included everything from moving to the park to utilizing Ritchie Bros. Auction House off Interstate 35. But the suggestions have seemed to stop there.
“When it was presented at the council's meetings as far as how future meetings would be conducted, the council moved forward with the way it was presented,” said City Administrator Andy Welti, noting the public comments over the past months calling for a larger venue. “If the council had feedback to change venues, we could have talked about that. The council briefly discussed meeting logistics, but there was never official action to make changes.”
Tuesday special meeting, initially set for October, was to be when a final decision on the Main Street project was made. Welti said the council will move into the fire hall, which shares the municipal building with City Hall. The move is to accommodate for the inclusion of Thomas and councilors-elect Chad Merritt and Mandy Mueller and maintain social distancing. When the decision was made in October, it was at the request of outgoing Councilor Marie Sexton that new council members attend.
The alternate venue will still not be open for members of the public to attend in person, something Thomas has promised to put an end to when he steps into the role of mayor in January.
“I have all intentions of getting the public involved in any way that it is possible to do it,” Thomas said, adding there is always a chance the state will have harsher restrictions on government meetings if the COVID-19 pandemic worsens. “It’s big to me. It’s important that we hear from the public if they want to be heard, and that’s a step we’ve missed for the last eight months.”
While the city is legally allowed to restrict the public from attending open meetings in-person, so long as they are provided a virtual monitoring option, the state’s foremost expert on public records and open meetings laws says he is not sure it aligns with the spirit of the law.
“Even if the law doesn’t require it, you would think public officials would make an effort to accommodate their constituents more,” said Mark Anfinson, Minnesota Newspaper Association attorney. “Maybe the council feels the risk of COVID is too great to do things publicly, and who is going to fight that? Even if it’s not the real reason, limiting public attendance prevents exposure to the public.”
Mayor Nelson said the risk of COVID-19 is precisely the reason for the not allowing the public to attend the meetings, doubling down on the safety of the council and the city staff as the priority for keeping attendance limited.
“If it ticks some people off, I’m sorry, but it’s for the health and wellbeing of our current council and employees,” Nelson said. “There really isn’t any physical place available.”
While the city has used the Medford Public Schools in the past for bigger meetings, Welti said the city was told early on in the pandemic that the school would no longer be an option for the meetings because of limiting people coming in and out of the building and reducing the risk of COVID-19. Welti said their first public hearing regarding Main Street during the pandemic was originally scheduled to be held at the school, but had to readjust following the school’s decision.
Despite the option to phone in to monitor city council meetings, Thomas said the audio quality has been poor throughout the pandemic. Nelson acknowledged this problem had been brought to the city’s attention on several occasions, leading the city to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to purchase a special microphone that is meant to pick up sound in the room more efficiently. Thomas, however, says that is still not enough.
“We’ve told them the sound is an issue time after time, and that is well known from anyone in the public,” Thomas said. “I want to get a system similar to Claremont, where the purchased microphones and speakers for each council member and a camera that allows them to go live for anyone to watch from home.”
Thomas said he has also been in contact with the Fire Department to arrange a potential ongoing use of the fire hall for meetings at the start of the new year, adding that while improved sound quality for at-home viewers is important, his priority remains to bring the public back to the council meetings. John Anhorn, a commander with the Fire Department, confirmed its willingness to work with city officials to provide a public space for their upcoming meetings.
“There are other options out there and we will be looking into all of them,” Thomas said. “If there is any way possible to get the public there and let them be heard, I’m going to make it happen.”