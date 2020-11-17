If there’s one thing Faribault High School Theatre Troupe members have learned in preparing for their fall production, it’s adaptability.
That, and how to say their lines loud enough so Director Paul Johnson can hear them through their masks.
After changing the format of the production a few times and dealing with rescheduled rehearsals, the troupe is ready to release a recording of “These are the Days” The show, set for a Wednesday, Nov. 25 release, offers an inside look at the teenage world post COVID-19. It will be available to live stream at faribault.k12.mn.us and the Faribault Public Schools YouTube channel.
“These are the Days” will be the first production of the FHS Theatre Troupe since its Children’s Theatre production in January, and considering the coronavirus has led to a suspension of in-person high school activities starting this week until Jan. 4, the troupe is lucky to have a fall show at all. In the spring, the troupe’s 2020 musical was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“We’re so excited we get to be on stage again,” said FHS junior Caroline Drenth, who plays the part of Jennifer. “I’m very happy with theater this year.”
Johnson, who wrote the script, said students have been “wonderfully patient” in adapting to the changes throughout rehearsals. Originally, Johnson planned to shoot the show entirely like a short film with FHS serving as the set. Protocols eventually changed to allow for an in-person audience, so the students shifted to stage rehearsals. Johnson even added more scenes to the script to make it longer. Following last week’s announcement that the school is moving to distance learning, the show will be pre-recorded for the community.
In his office, Johnson said he keeps a manila envelope filled with the comical things teenagers have said throughout his years of teaching and directing. He used these quotes and anecdotes as inspiration for “These are the Days” and also used a couple scenes from a script he previously published.
“Most every time I sit down to write, I write with teenagers in mind because that’s what I know,” Johnson said.
Given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, Johnson also knew the fall play required some flexibility. In April, he began thinking, “How are we going to do this?” Realizing the pandemic would last more than a couple months, contrary to what many people originally assumed, he considered a number of ways to put on a show.
“These are the Days” features 18 high school actors as well as cameos from FHS teachers and pre-recorded announcements from FHS Assistant Principal Shawn Peck. Some of the characters include Eric, played by FHS senior Jadon Kittlesen, who films everything. Chuck, played by freshman Jonathan Tutewohl, is very focused on getting a date and carries around a notebook to record his analytical discoveries. Sharon, played by junior Jordyn Tesch, is a tough tomboy who likes working on cars, and Drenth’s character, Jennifer, is a popular girl who tells it like it is.
Students are required to wear masks during all rehearsals, which has challenged them to not only talk louder, but to “show expressions with the upper half of the face” as Tutewohl said.
During the recording itself, students take off their masks on stage only. To meet the requirement, Johnson needed to make sure each actor’s “non-mask” time, while in close proximity to other actors, will be under the 15 minute threshold. Actors also sanitize their hands upon arriving at rehearsals and wipe down the props and sets after every use.
Looking ahead, Johnson said he has two one-act scripts that can be done via Zoom. He anticipates filming the next children’s theater production and sending the recording to the local elementary schools. He has a musical picked out for spring, but he doesn’t want students to get their hopes up high in case it needs to be cancelled again.
“We haven’t spent hardly anything from the [theater] budget the past two years, so when this [pandemic] is over, it’s going to be a celebration,” Johnson said.
In the meantime, actors encourage the community to tune in to “These are the Days.”
“It’s really funny,” Kittlesen said. “… It might be a nice cathartic experience to watch.”