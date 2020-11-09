A Northfield woman was airlifted to a metro hospital after a Friday evening crash left her in critical condition.
Amanda Bentley, 41, of rural Northfield, was seriously injured in the single-car crash, according to a release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office. Dispatchers were notified of a vehicle in the ditch off Bagley Avenue just north of Hwy. 21 in Faribault at about 6:45 p.m. Responding units located the crash and found one female victim.
Bentley was reportedly extricated from the vehicle and flown by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Bentley was not wearing her seat belt, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office on scene were the Faribault Police, Minnesota State Patrol, Faribault Rescue and North Ambulance. The crash is currently under investigation by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.