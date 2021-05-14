A former property manager at two Faribault apartment complexes allegedly stole more than $20,700 in tenant rent payments.
Gwyn Bernedette Quiram, 51, of Lakeville, is charged with three counts of theft by swindle in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Quiram, a former Paramark Real Estate Services property manager at Town’s Edge Place and Village Green Investors whose job it was to accept rent payments by personal money order or MoneyGram from tenants, was charged after a Paramark employee contacted the Faribault Police Department in March 2020 to report that Quiram had been stealing from the company.
According to the company, Quiram was having payments issued in her name then she would cash or deposit the funds into the personal account of a family member. On March 24, 2020 and May 21, 2020, a company official reportedly provided investigators copies of several money orders, MoneyGrams and a personal check Quiram from tenants of the complexes that were either either cashed or deposited into the family member's account over a 13-month period from January 2019 to February 2020.
Quiram’s first appearance is scheduled for June 16.
In other reports
• Joshua Jon Bluhm, 45, of Faribault, is charged with two counts of felony domestic assault after he allegedly punched someone he knew in the back of the head May 13 on Seventh Street NW in Faribault. Bluhm reportedly has two previous domestic violence-related offense convictions, one in October 2017 and the other in November of that year.
• Abby Lynn Albrecht, 39, of Bloomington, is charged with third-degree drug possession and misdemeanor possessing more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle after she allegedly possessed 14.7 grams of meth and 17 grams of marijuana during a May 8 traffic stop on Hwy. 3 in Rice County.
• Branden Anthony Hendrickson, 22, of Waseca, is charged with third-degree meth possession in a school zone and fifth-degree drug possession charges after he allegedly possessed 0.75 grams of meth during a May 7 traffic stop on the 300-block of Plum Street in Northfield.
• Noah David Embretson, 36, of Faribault, is charged with first-degree criminal damage to property after he allegedly broke a vehicle tail light and gas cover during a January domestic incident.