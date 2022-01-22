When you think of infomercials, some people's minds wander to product names like Shamwow, Snuggie or Magic Bullet and the countless sales pitches they've heard about them.
For Faribault's Sarah Velander, it's alpacas.
She was having trouble sleeping one night about 10 years ago and decided to watch some infomercials. That was where she discovered alpacas, and the idea of raising them and selling their fiber grew on her.
"People laugh when I say that, but it's totally true," said Velander of the way she caught interest in raising alpacas. "I started my research shortly after. It took one farm visit for me to get hooked."
She found a farm that was 10 to 15 minutes away from her house and spent quite a bit of time there, helping with different tasks, before she got her own animals. Velander purchased her first Huacaya alpaca, named Belle, in 2010 and boarded her at the neighboring farm.
She would go on to board her own animals at her own farm three years later. Currently, she has seven Huacaya alpacas on her livestock farm, called Ophelia's Hope Alpacas, just west of Faribault, along with eight chickens named after Grey's Anatomy characters.
Born and raised in and around Faribault, Velander has fond memories of growing up on a farm as a little kid. Her parents moved their family into town so Velander could go to school. Through the years, they always had conversations of getting back to the country.
Now that she has her own hobby farm, Velander found it's a nice stress reliever to have animals to be around when she gets home, especially with everything being "so crazy" in the current state of the world. She added that her father is also a bit jealous of her hobby farm life and likes to come and help out with various tasks.
While they are surely cute, Velander wishes the alpacas enjoyed snuggles and pets a bit more. Typically, they like to be fed and left alone.
Since alpacas, for health reasons, have to be sheared once a year, Velander said she had to figure out what to do with all of their fibers. For a while, she did some trading online, where groups spun the fibers for her.
Velander then came across a mill in Hastings, where she would send yarn to make products like rugs. A facility in Nelson, Minnesota has recently been having socks and dryer balls made. Though some spin and make their own products, Velander likes to focus on taking care of the animals and hiring out to make products.
She said an interesting thing about the rugs and the socks is that they are made from parts that would typically be thrown away. While it isn't as nice as fibers made into yarn, Velander said the quality is still there, so pretty much all fibers from the animals get used.
Velander's first farmers market was the Faribault Summer Market a few years back, but not many people were interested in buying warm items in the summer time. Once she found out a winter market was offered, she jumped on board.
This is her first year with the Cannon Valley Farmer's Market, and she's been enjoying meeting new vendors and customers. She jokes that most of what she does at the markets involves eating, with all the delicious offerings on hand.
"It's nice to see the same people every season," said Velander. "I've met some of my neighbors that way, so that's been kind of cool."
The market also helped her network with other alpaca farmers, like the Cannon River Fiber Farm. Prior to her involvement in the market, Velander had no idea how large the fiber shed was in Rice County.
In a prior interview, Tiffany Tripp, board member and manager of the Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market said there's a strong fiber shed in this area, with a number of people who do knitting and sewing.
Some, who offer products like wool bedding, get people thinking about what other products can be produced here locally, besides corn and soybeans, Tripp said.
A fiber arts exhibit is currently on display at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault, which features some fiber farmers who also participate farmers markets. The fiber artists group show, located in the K&M Gallery at the Paradise is on display until Feb. 12.