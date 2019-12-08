It was the holiday party of the year.
With partygoers dressed in elf hats, reindeer antlers, ugly sweaters and ear muffs adorned with any number of holiday characters, and wearing lights on their heads or necklaces featuring colorful Christmas bulbs, there was no better place to be Saturday than downtown Faribault.
Saturday's Winterfest parade started with a bang — fireworks that filled the night sky with color and light.
As the festivities began, Central Avenue filled with men, women and children, "oohing" and "ahhing" at each burst. The grand finale, followed by a round of applause, signaled the beginning of the annual Parade of Lights.