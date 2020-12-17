With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect everyone in different ways, those who live alone may be experiencing especially unique challenges with isolation.
In hopes to provide others with a sense of support from being alone, Faribault resident Jane Egerdahl decided to create a walking group for those who live alone in their own homes and have limited support systems in the area. Giving it a try, Egerdahl put the word out for walks to take place on four consecutive Mondays beginning Aug. 31. Though it took a few meetings for the group to grow, the now steady group, continues to walk together — while a safe distance away from one another — each Sunday.
Egerdahl, who considers herself a people person involved in many different things, said she doesn't consider loneliness a part of her life, even though she lives alone. In March, due to shutdowns related to COVID-19, Egerdahl lost her school nurse job, social and volunteer groups, church get-togethers and the use of places such as libraries, gyms and coffee shops, along with all the relationships that came with each.
"With no family in the area, I started sensing why they say loneliness can hurt your mental and physical health quickly," added Egderdahl.
Despite the shutdowns, Egerdahl has slowly found ways to reconnect with others after realizing those who live alone have unique challenges in the COVID-19 isolation periods.
Brainstorming together with Josh Ramacher, of Rice County Public Health, she came up with the group, "Living alone: Walking together," to help hold off the effects of isolation for those who live alone, especially those without a lot of current local options.
Egerdahl said the group is for anyone who lives alone and who wants to make a few new friends to help get through the rest of the pandemic isolation.
"I've made wonderful new friends and really look forward to the Sunday afternoon walks," said Egerdahl. "I now plan to continue the group indefinitely. It's a lot of fun!"
Enjoying the fresh air
Nancy Cloutier, a participant of the weekly walking group, wanted to join the group to get out of the house, go walk with a group of people and make new friends.
"Being alone, it's nice to make friends," Cloutier said. "The aspect of getting out and walking is nice too. I enjoy the exercise and the fresh air."
Despite the social distance away from one another while walking, Cloutier said she still enjoys the walks and being able to talk with others.
"It helps to be with people," added Cloutier. "It's also a good thing for people to join because walking is a good thing."
For participants like local resident Jim Cap, joining the group has made a large impact on both him and his health. He joined the group after a friend of his noticed it in the paper and thought it would be a good thing for Cap to participate in. Classifying himself as the oldest in the group, Cap said when he first started walking with the group, he was ready to quit because he didn't want to hold the group back to walk slower. Cap recalls Egerdahl urging him not to quit the group, because everyone can still walk together at different speeds.
Throughout his time walking with the group, not only have Cap's aches and pains gone away, but he's also become more aware of the trails and scenery in Faribault. Along with the physical improvements, Cap has also built relationships with others he hadn't met before and learned more about their occupations and lives.
"I've wanted to throw in the towel because I'm old and can't walk fast and was feeling sorry for myself," said Cap before joining. "I got to walking a few times and health-wise, I've been actually feeling better. It's changed the way I feel and has had a big impact for me."
A sense of family
Egerdahl decided walking would be a good fit for an activity the group could do together, since exercise is good for mental health. As a former public health nurse, Egerdahl sees the issue of isolation/loneliness as a public health crisis since it's known to kill people faster than obesity and smoking.
"I see it was not just loneliness, it's a health crisis, or it can be one," said Egerdahl. "A lot have extended family in the area, but not everyone does."
Of the 14 participants, Egerdahl said many live in both the town and in the country in Faribault, and one participant comes from Northfield. Even though Egerdahl said Faribault is a small town, not all have relatives in the area. She encourages those looking for a sense of belonging to a group to join the positive group.
"It's a sense of family in a town you may not have family in," said Egerdahl of the group. "It's something to look forward to when things are shutting down around us and you know you'll have people around you that week. We focus on fun, positive vibes and friendships."
Though each week's path varies, a path at least 12 feet wide is needed to allow proper social distancing. Egerdahl said they started out walking at the Rice County Fairgrounds until it got colder, as the the open areas let in too much wind. Now, they have been exploring different places around the community. Depending on the preference of the participants, Egerdahl said the group may move inside the Faribo West Mall if everyone is comfortable.