A Faribault woman who allegedly stole a car and led officers on a chase of more than 110 mph on I-35 has been charged in Rice County District Court.
Danae Aliza Lujan, 22, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree gross misdemeanor drug possession, misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and fourth-degree intentional damage to property.
Court documents state Lujan was charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched early Sunday morning to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle at Domino’s.
Lujan had reportedly been asked to leave the restaurant because she was not wearing a mask. A Domino’s employee said when he picked up his next delivery and exited the store, he saw his red Toyota Camry traveling south on Seventh Avenue NW away from the restaurant. Police officers reportedly found the vehicle at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and Division Street. Court documents state an officer activated his emergency lights and tried to stop the vehicle, but Lujan drove onto the southbound lanes of I-35. Lujan reportedly fled officers at speeds in excess of 110 mph in sometimes icy conditions for approximately 10 miles.
Court documents state Lujan was arrested after she attempted to make a U-turn to travel back north on the interstate. During the apprehension process, Lujan reportedly backed into a squad vehicle, scratches the vehicle's the front passenger side and tried to break an officer’s hold of her arm.
After her arrest, Lujan said the vehicle belonged to a friend and acknowledged she had seen the squad vehicles behind her. A bag of clothing and cellphone were recovered from the Toyota.
“(Lujan) claimed both the items,” court documents state. “Two small zip-style baggies were discovered inside a container in the clothing bag. One of the baggies contained a white, crystalline residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. (Lujan) later admitted that she kept drugs in her clothing bag.”
Judge John T. Cajacob set conditional bail for Lujan at $5,000 Tuesday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.