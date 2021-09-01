A Medford teen sustained non-life threatening injuries last week when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, according to an incident report.
Just before midnight on Friday, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash along Hwy. 14 near the Interstate 35 exit. The report shows that 18-year-old Antonio Ortiz was traveling east when his vehicle left the roadway and entered the median.
Ortiz was transported to the Owatonna Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The State Patrol indicated that alcohol was involved in the crash and that the road condition was wet at the time.
There were no passengers or other vehicles involved.
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.