Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes, but the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has declared several hundred of those lakes impaired.
Common pollutants to Minnesota lakes include phosphorus, bacteria and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) among others. Fortunately there are ways to combat these pollutants through bioretention and use of engineered materials. Bioretention is a mechanism in which contaminants and sediment are filtered and removed from stormwater runoff and the engineered media is the material, such as compost and peat, that people can use to filter the runoff. They're being used with more frequency to ensure stormwater runoff water quality targets are being met.
University of Minnesota staff, county government staff, as well as consulting and engineering officials, joined the MPCA Wednesday to discuss the current research on the issue.
“We found that a lot of our traditional (Best Management Practices) work, they just don't work well enough to get us back to restored water quality,” said Mike Trojan, a hydrologist at MPCA.
He added that they're increasingly seeing a wide variety of materials used to attain water quality objectives.
Andy Erickson's research at the University of Minnesota seeks to understand water quality in urban and agricultural systems, assessing stormwater treatment practices and developing new stormwater treatment technologies.
Biofiltrations are shallow depressions in the landscape that capture polluted stormwater and the water then passes through the material that treats the water. Water is then collected in a system that usually routes it back to the storm sewer.
Rain gardens are a popular choice. The gardens treat polluted stormwater runoff, they reduce flow rate and pollutants coming via runoff from roofs, driveways, parking lots and other areas. The garden’s plants and other materials retain stormwater and increase the lag time of infiltration, effectively filtering pollutants in the runoff.
Owatonna has a couple of rain gardens established near roads and parking lots. The materials included in these gardens are typically compost and/or sand. Local groups may adopt these rain gardens by filling out an application by searching “Stormwater Management - Adopt a Rain Garden” on the city website.
The city also provides a cost-share incentive program to residents who wish to build their own rain garden on their property. Under that program, the city covers 50% of the cost to build the garden, up to $500 for the cost of materials and rental of construction equipment. Applications can be found on the city website.
Other area cities also offer similar incentive programs. Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District can assist in establishing a rain garden plan on a resident's property.
“These systems use a variety of processes to treat the water, filtration, also relying on the vegetation and the soil microbes to break down some of the pollutants and capture some of the pollutants,” Erickson said.
There are still challenges to these types of systems, Erickson notes, including phosphorus release, slow filtration rates or poor support for vegetation. Erickson, along with other researchers and engineers, want to overcome these challenges by way of designing a better bioretention system. Erickson’s research tests various material mixes, such as varying percentages of sand, compost, leaf compost, biochar, iron and spent lime.
After stimulating rain events through the various material mixes, researchers took various measurements, including vegetation growth. They found that vegetation growth flourished in the leaf compost, food compost, spent lime and biochar mixes. However, growth was poor in the iron, peat and sand mixes.
Conversely, looking at phosphate release measurements, the material mixes with compost, spent lime and biochar saw a release of phosphate. Whereas a net capture of phosphate was found in the mixes with iron, peat and sand.
While compost has a number of benefits including support of vegetation growth, researchers have to consider its costs. The primary consequences of including compost within the bioretention system is that there is phosphate release, Erickson said. Erickson believes overall phosphate release really comes down to a number of variables, from the bioretention site, to source material for compost, to the time of the year.
More research is needed and Erickson plans to expand his work into engineered materials. He emphasized the need for vegetation within the system, continuing to highlight the benefits of vegetation, from vegetative uptake and evapotranspiration to soil microbiology and pollutant conversion.