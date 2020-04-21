Birthday parades have taken the place of birthday parties in many areas across the country as a way to bring magic into celebrations — all while practicing social distancing. 

milestone senior living parade_1.jpg

Pictured from left, Donna Ihlenfeld and Diane Samson stand next to the sign and balloons they decorated their vehicle with. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)
milestone senior living parade_2.jpg

Pictured from left, Jim Boudreau, dogs Murdock and Mable and Brady and Mandy Barnes drive from Lakeville to participate in the birthday parade to send a cheerful message to a loved one. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)
milestone senior living parade_3.jpg

Participants decorate their vehicles with personalized messages to Milestone Senior Living residents at the parade held Wednesday. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Locally, staff at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault saw the trend as a perfect opportunity to not only put a smile on residents' faces, but also their family and friends.

milestone senior living parade_4.jpg

Antique cars and hot rods decorated with American flags wait for the parade to begin. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Milestone Senior Living Life Enrichment Coordinator Anne Pleskonko sent a letter to families and friends April 17 inviting them to a parade to celebrate April birthdays and the arrival of spring. 

milestone senior living parade_5.jpg

Krista Wilkowakki's dog, Pippin, waits for the parade to begin next to one of the "Happy Birthday" signs. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Peskonko says every month, the facility provides entertainment and a "wonderful treat" for residents with a birthday that month.

milestone senior living parade_6.jpg

Bumblebees pictured from left, Pippin the dog, Krista Wilkowakki, Pam Miller and her dog Misty. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Milestone Senior Living Community Director Steve Thornton says the facility is doing more than social distancing, they are closed to visitors. Due to these restrictions due to the pandemic, they were not able to hold an April birthday "party," but that didn't stop staff from planning a unique celebration. 

"The weather was getting beautiful out and we thought, 'Let's do this and celebrate April birthdays and celebrate spring," said Peskonko of Wednesday's birthday parade. 

milestone senior living parade_7.jpg

Assisted living residents enjoy the beautiful weather on the patio before the parade begins. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Thornton added, "We also can't have community activities with residents, so they weren't able to gather together for a party. This was a good and creative idea how everyone in the building can still social distance and view the parade." 

Residents on the south side of the facility were encouraged to view the parade via their patios or decks connected to their rooms, while those on the north side were welcome to watch on the patio outside of the first floor of the dining room or along the windows in the upstairs and downstairs dining room. Peskonko said those in the memory care unit also had the option of viewing the parade outside.

milestone senior living parade_8.jpg

One truck from the Faribault Fire Department's fleet leads the parade at Milestone Senior Living. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Following the initial planning, Peskonko connected with Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst about leading the parade and then reached out to families and friends to join the celebration. Peskonko also encouraged those who were willing to decorate their vehicles with balloons and poster board and more importantly, to make sure they had a working horn. 

Many family and friends of residents answered Peskonko's call and decorated their vehicles with "Happy Birthday" signs, balloons and decorations. The bright and cheery atmosphere of the afternooon's event matched the sunny 70-degree spring day.

milestone senior living parade_9.jpg

Residents wave to friends and family in the April 22 parade celebrating April birthdays and the arrival of Spring. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Six Faribault Police vehicles followed one truck from the Faribault Fire Department's fleet in the parade. Old antique cars and hot rods also joined in with other vehicles. Krista Wilkowakki and her dog Pippin, along with Pam Miller and her dog Misty, dressed up as bumblebees to walk along with other vehicles in the parade.  

milestone senior living parade_10.jpg

Diane Samson and Donna Ihlenfeld also blow bubbles to make the parade memorable for residents. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Some participants traveled from as far as Owatonna and Lakeville to not only wish their loved one "happy birthday," but also to let them know they are missed and loved. While some participants joined in on the celebration to wish a loved one "Happy Birthday," that wasn't the case for everyone. Donna Ihlenfeld, who's mother lives in the facility, and Diane Samson made a generic sign to celebrate all those with April birthdays.

Messages on some vehicles also thanked the facility's workers and wished everyone a "Happy spring."

milestone senior living parade_11.jpg

Cars lines up along 14th Street, right in front of the facility before turning into the driveway to wave at residents. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

Since no birthday party is complete without horses, three staff members with Bright On Hospice in Northfield, stopped by with horses Mel and Ruby for residents to see. 

milestone senior living parade_12.jpg

Ruby the horse looks on as Heidi Simon talks to residents. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

"We are so thrilled that we can bring some laughter and smiles to residents and families because they are all missing each other, said Peskonko of the parade."It's a great opportunity to put a smile on everyone's faces and know that we are all in this together."

Said Thornton, "Staff here are working very hard with precautions with COVID-19 and are doing a great job."

milestone senior living parade_13.jpg

Pictured from left, Ruby the horse, Heidi Simon, Calista Vos, Mel the horse and Lori Billmeyer pose for a photo before bringing the horses around the facility. (Michelle Vlasak/Faribault Daily News)

To conclude the birthday celebrations, Peskonko said residents were treated with root beer floats. 

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128 or follow her on Twitter @apgmichelle.

