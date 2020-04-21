Birthday parades have taken the place of birthday parties in many areas across the country as a way to bring magic into celebrations — all while practicing social distancing.
Locally, staff at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault saw the trend as a perfect opportunity to not only put a smile on residents' faces, but also their family and friends.
Milestone Senior Living Life Enrichment Coordinator Anne Pleskonko sent a letter to families and friends April 17 inviting them to a parade to celebrate April birthdays and the arrival of spring.
Peskonko says every month, the facility provides entertainment and a "wonderful treat" for residents with a birthday that month.
Milestone Senior Living Community Director Steve Thornton says the facility is doing more than social distancing, they are closed to visitors. Due to these restrictions due to the pandemic, they were not able to hold an April birthday "party," but that didn't stop staff from planning a unique celebration.
"The weather was getting beautiful out and we thought, 'Let's do this and celebrate April birthdays and celebrate spring," said Peskonko of Wednesday's birthday parade.
Thornton added, "We also can't have community activities with residents, so they weren't able to gather together for a party. This was a good and creative idea how everyone in the building can still social distance and view the parade."
Residents on the south side of the facility were encouraged to view the parade via their patios or decks connected to their rooms, while those on the north side were welcome to watch on the patio outside of the first floor of the dining room or along the windows in the upstairs and downstairs dining room. Peskonko said those in the memory care unit also had the option of viewing the parade outside.
Following the initial planning, Peskonko connected with Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst about leading the parade and then reached out to families and friends to join the celebration. Peskonko also encouraged those who were willing to decorate their vehicles with balloons and poster board and more importantly, to make sure they had a working horn.
Many family and friends of residents answered Peskonko's call and decorated their vehicles with "Happy Birthday" signs, balloons and decorations. The bright and cheery atmosphere of the afternooon's event matched the sunny 70-degree spring day.
Six Faribault Police vehicles followed one truck from the Faribault Fire Department's fleet in the parade. Old antique cars and hot rods also joined in with other vehicles. Krista Wilkowakki and her dog Pippin, along with Pam Miller and her dog Misty, dressed up as bumblebees to walk along with other vehicles in the parade.
Some participants traveled from as far as Owatonna and Lakeville to not only wish their loved one "happy birthday," but also to let them know they are missed and loved. While some participants joined in on the celebration to wish a loved one "Happy Birthday," that wasn't the case for everyone. Donna Ihlenfeld, who's mother lives in the facility, and Diane Samson made a generic sign to celebrate all those with April birthdays.
Messages on some vehicles also thanked the facility's workers and wished everyone a "Happy spring."
Since no birthday party is complete without horses, three staff members with Bright On Hospice in Northfield, stopped by with horses Mel and Ruby for residents to see.
"We are so thrilled that we can bring some laughter and smiles to residents and families because they are all missing each other, said Peskonko of the parade."It's a great opportunity to put a smile on everyone's faces and know that we are all in this together."
Said Thornton, "Staff here are working very hard with precautions with COVID-19 and are doing a great job."
To conclude the birthday celebrations, Peskonko said residents were treated with root beer floats.