Man charged with robbery in alleged Walmart theft, threat

Kristine Goodrich

Feb 11, 2022

A man is facing robbery and assault charges after he allegedly shoved a security officer at the Faribault Walmart and claimed he had a gun.

The loss prevention employee saw Timothy Richard Johnson, 28, of Faribault, and a woman leave the store with a cart full of merchandise Tuesday evening, according to a court complaint.

When the employee approached them outside, Johnson allegedly ran at the man, shoved him in the shoulder and told him he had a gun. He then reportedly grabbed a stolen jacket from the cart.

The pair left before police arrived but officers found them in the area. Johnson did not have a gun on him.

He was wearing the stolen jacket, charges said. Other stolen merchandise was found in a nearby trash bin.

Johnson was charged with felony aggravated robbery and misdemeanor assault Wednesday in Rice County District Court. The woman who was with him was charged with gross misdemeanor theft.