Being cooped up during stay-at-home has a lot of people itching to get out, and students on the verge of getting their learner’s permit are no exception.
But before these 15-year-olds can obtain their licenses, they need to learn the rules of the road. That’s why Faribault Community Education recently offered driver’s education instruction to 20 students via an online portal. The in-person class was supposed to start March 16, not long before schools closed.
Joe Pientka, drivers education coordinator, said a variance from the state authorized Faribault Community Ed to offer drivers education classes through Google Meet during the coronavirus pandemic. This way, students could complete the required 30 hours of classroom instruction without breaking social distancing orders.
“It’s something they all really want,” said Pientka. “The unfortunate thing is they’re not allowed to take the permit test right now because the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) isn’t open.”
Usually, students wrap up driver’s ed at Faribault High School on a Friday, and the DMV brings the tests to the students right after their final lesson. But now, Pientka said students who took the online class may be at a disadvantage because they don’t know how long they’ll need to wait before the DMV opens again. They will need to retain the information they learned in class for an unknown amount of time.
After passing their permit test, students need to complete 36 hours of behind-the-wheel training. Community Education hasn’t offered any behind-the-wheel training since the Stay at Home order started, but Pientka said instructors will need to provide masks for students and sanitize the vehicles whenever that portion of the training resumes.
While offering online instruction to 20 students reduced the backlog of those waiting to complete their classroom hours, Pientka said technological complications have prevented the district from offering a second online class during the academic year. Students will now need to wait until summer to take the classes. Two classes in June and two in July are scheduled, provided the technology issues can be resolved.
Scott Roiger, a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, taught the online class using the same curriculum he’s always used, following the state manual and going through each chapter. It was a different experience, he said, not being able to engage with students in person.
“The kids I thought did a great job staying engaged, being on task and being on time,” said Roiger.
Like always, students were required to present on topics related to driving. For the online instruction, attendance stricter than usual — students needed to keep their cameras on and mute or unmute their microphones accordingly.
With students running on all sorts of different schedules since schools closed, Pientka reached out to students who signed up for the online class and asked if they were sure they could commit to the specified time for 10 three-hour sessions. Many could commit without issues.
“The difficult part is you’re talking to an iPad and just not getting that interaction with the students, which is what we enjoy,” said Pientka.
Overall, Pientka said the virtual class ran smoothly and students obtained the information they needed. But if the in-person instruction can’t resume in the summer months, he’s not yet sure how an online format can continue. He would have to work with the Faribault district to find out if students can continue using their classroom devices after the academic year ends.
In-person driver’s ed classes are usually capped at about 30 students, said Roiger, so even if classes at the high school can resume in summer, the new challenge will be keeping the class sizes manageable. With the May class cancelled, a larger number of students will likely sign up for the summer sessions.
“Our goal is to get back to normal hopefully in June,” said Pientka “We were happy to provide online learning for classroom driver’s ed but I think we all agree we would prefer to have it face-to-face to have that interaction with the kids.”