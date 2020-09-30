Hundreds of residents in Faribault and Northfield’s manufactured home parks will soon have access to energy efficiency kits intended to better insulate their homes during the winter and help them save money on energy costs.
Before the end of October, the kits are expected to be delivered to 527 mobile home units in the two cities including 178 in Viking Terrace of Northfield and 15 to Florella’s Park. Nearly 170 kits will be provided in Faribault to both Cannon River Mobile Home Park and Evergreen Estates.
The kits are made possible thanks to a collaboration between the green energy organization Clean Energy Resource Teams and the Northfield Growing Up Healthy staff. The Northfield Housing & Redevelopment Authority last week agreed to contribute $2,000 to provide a main portion of the kit cost for Northfield residents. Clean Energy Resource Teams are providing $6,000 to cover labor and material costs.
The kits, each with a $14 cost, include window installation tools, silicone and foam sealant, a caulking gun and fiber-reinforced duct mastic. Written materials in English and Spanish will explain how to use the products as well as offer tips on energy assistance and weatherization via SEMCAC and Three Rivers Community Action.
Northfield Housing Coordinator Melissa Hanson noted Clean Energy Resource Teams representatives were already working with the Faribault Housing & Redevelopment Authority and Healthy Community Initiative before realizing that a funding commitment from the HRA would ensure the program was fully funded within the city.
“This is a great opportunity for the HRA to reaffirm our commitment to those who are living in our mobile home parks and recognizing their need,” Hanson said.
Prior to voting yes, HRA Chair Brent Nystrom said his only hesitation to doing so was a statement from Florella’s Manufactured Home Park developer Colin Zweber that people didn’t seem to want their manufactured homes to undergo energy efficiency testing.
“Are people going to use them?” Nystrom asked.
HRA member Erica Zweifel said she understood the apprehension people expressed at having in-person home energy audit visits during COVID-19, adding the energy efficiency kits are different because they address a more pressing need and don’t necessitate such meetings. Zweifel said though the kits might only be a stopgap measure, doing so is still important if it helps residents get through the winter.
“I don’t think anyone is getting into a new mobile home prior to the winter,” she said, adding her support for the program.
Fellow HRA member Jayne Hager Dee said she appreciated the collaboration that went into the proposal.
“This is the way that it ought to work,” she said.