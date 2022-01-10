The Faribault Fire Department is offering free training for people to become part of the Rice County Community Emergency Response Team.
CERT is a program that uses civilian volunteers to aid emergency services and first responders in the event and aftermath of disasters, emergencies, and city events. CERT members have become a vital part of the emergency response system in counties all across the United States.
In the aftermath of the 2018 tornadoes across Rice County, CERT was able to aid emergency responders by assessing damage to buildings. This allowed emergency responders to know which areas needed assistance the soonest. They also helped to keep people calm and safe in the wake of destruction.
After this, the team helped to clear fallen trees from peoples’ yards, driveways, and roads. In more recent times, CERT members helped to teach citizens and other volunteers how to fill and stack sandbags to help control the damage from flooding. All of these actions served to reduce the strain for emergency services, like the police, firefighters, EMTs and tow truck drivers.
This round of CERT training will take place at the Faribault Fire Department, starting 6 p.m. Feb. 2. Everyone is welcome to come.
“Anyone can help. Even if the most you can do is write down names and hand out water,” said CERT leader Debra Petersen.
Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst and Petersen are asking interested citizens to consider coming to the first night of training. They are clear that no one should feel obligated to attend or commit to becoming a member of the CERT program. That said, anyone who is interested can attend the first class to assess if it is something that is suited for them.
“The more, the merrier,” said Dienst.
Future classes will be discussed during the first meeting, and the group will decide on the pacing and frequencies of the classes. In the past, classes have been held one night per month for one to two hours each time.
According to Dienst, the overall class time is 8-12 hours. The classes are set up and regulated by FEMA and adapted by local authorities to best fit the needs of the community. In this class, volunteers will be trained on topics such as first aid, Search and rescue, fire control, setting up and running shelters, and much more. On top of training in each of those subjects, volunteers can request more in depth training on any of the covered topics.
For those questioning the cost of this program for the county, Petersen said, “Every dollar spent on training saves six dollars in an emergency.” By putting the money into training civilians, the county and its people are better prepared in a moment of crisis or disaster. That leads to less wasted supplies and less time spent by emergency responders on less critical issues: many hands make light work.
Dienst describes CERT members as “a group of people that just want to help.”
The role of CERT members can change from day to day. When Rice County is not being affected by storms or other disasters, CERT helps to handle traffic control for car shows and other city events where the police and fire services still need to be able to respond to other potential issues. The addition of CERT at the county level has relieved some stress from emergency services, allowing them to do their jobs to the best of their ability.
“The more people we can get trained, the less people we need to worry about during a disaster,” said Petersen.