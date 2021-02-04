A Faribault man who is shown on camera removing two handguns from a Steele County residence in August was found guilty by jury trial on Wednesday.
Chris Allen Rivas, 24, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and possessing a firearm while being prohibited after being convicted of crime of violence. A jury trial with Judge Karen Duncan presiding for this case lasted three days, beginning Monday, and Rivas was found guilty of all four charges.
Rivas will receive his sentencing on March 29.
The charges stemmed from an incident in late August when a Steele County homeowner reported his home had been broken into and two handguns, a set of keys and a vehicle from the driveway had been stolen. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner was able to retrieve security camera footage from a neighbor and that a man known to him, identified as Rivas, is seen exiting the home with the case that carries the handguns. The video shows Rivas trying to enter both vehicles in the driveway, eventually driving off in the one reported stolen by the homeowner.
The homeowner and his family were inside the home sleeping at the time of the burglary.
A Faribault police officer later located the stolen vehicle unoccupied at a city park. Rivas was taken into custody later that day by a Faribault officer after a vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over. One of the two stolen guns was located in the car near Rivas’ seat.
Rivas has been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including domestic assault in both Steele and Rice counties. He also has two prior felony convictions for theft of a motor vehicle in Douglas County in 2014.