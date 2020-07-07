Dressed in bright orange prison garb and seated alone behind glass, Lois Riess entered a provisional not guilty plea Tuesday in the March 2018 killing of her husband, David, in their Blooming Prairie home.
Riess, who appeared in court virtually from the Steele County Jail where she's being held, also entered a provisional not guilty plea to using her husband's credit card and withdrawing money from his bank account after his death.
District Court Judge Jodi Williamson, in a Mantorville courtroom, set bail for Riess, 58, at $10,000 on the theft charge. Riess waived bail on the murder charges, but may revisit that at a future hearing.
Williamson declined to set a date for a future hearing, noting that social distancing restrictions necessitated by the ongoing pandemic and the number of schedules that need to be checked made finding a time during the short hearing difficult. Riess is being represented in both cases — the theft and a pair of murder charges related to David Riess' death by public defender Lauri Traub. The theft case is being prosecuted by Dodge County Attorney Crysta Parkin and in the murder file by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank.
It's not uncommon for outstate county attorneys to request help from the Attorney General's office in prosecuting first-degree murder cases which carry a mandatory life sentence.
Riess returned to Minnesota late last week after being extradited from Florida where she was being held following a December murder conviction in the April 2019 death Pamela Hutchinson, of Fort Meyers. Riess pleaded guilty and received a life sentence for killing Hutchinson. In exchange, prosecutors took the death penalty off the table.
Florida prosecutors argued that Riess killed Hutchinson because the two women had similar appearances, allowing Riess to assume the dead woman's identity and continue leading authorities on a nationwide search for her following David Riess' death.
Riess was taken into federal custody in late April 2018 in South Padre Island, Texas.