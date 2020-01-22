Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce President Nort Johnson has issued a warning for Faribault area residents and business owners.
"There is a scam solicitation for business awards in Faribault by a company claiming to be our Chamber of Commerce," he wrote in an email to the Daily News.
"Any and all businesses or people inquiring that the business awards solicitations have not taken place in Faribault for this year."
Johnson promised more information on the scam Wednesday morning when he plans to report the fake solicitation to law enforcement.
This is a developing story. The Daily News will add updates later today.