The city of Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday approved funding to assist with two new Habitat for Humanity homes and several other projects.
After reviewing property and program reports, the HRA turned its attention to Habitat for Humanity's request, which was quickly approved without amendment. Habitat for Humanity had requested $6,400 each for two lots in Faribault, one at 3000 Acorn Trail and another at 706 30th Street NW. Habitat submitted building permits for both projects at the end of July. The organization says that the $12,800 in funding received from the HRA will be enough to cover the building permit fees for each home.
Continuing from last month's meeting, members further discussed a property at 1116 Second Street in Faribault which the county has acquired through the tax forfeiture process. The HRA is close to a deal with the county that would see the HRA acquire a property for $20,000 plus fees. Because the house is in such poor condition, the HRA was only willing to pay an amount less than the overall land value of $25,300. The county administrator and property tax director will take this for approval to the Rice County Board of Commissioners.
The HRA also voted to move ahead with a plan to provide heat tape for mobile home park residents. The program will be open to residents of Evergreen Estates, Sunrise, Cannon River and Knollwood mobile home parks. Residents of these mobile home parks frequently struggle to keep their water pipes from freezing during the winter. Zulema Delgado, who sits on the HRA and works as a property manager at Evergreen Estates, noted that many of her residents are Latino and have little knowledge of how to deal with the issue, having grown up in warm weather climates.
In order to keep the pipes from freezing, many of the residents resort to running their water non stop throughout the winter. While this usually keeps the pipes from freezing, it also results in significant wear on equipment as well as excessive water usage leading to high utility bills. If the pipes still freeze, residents often use unsafe methods to try to unfreeze them, leading to injury and fire risk. Improper application of heat tape can also lead to fires. To ensure the safety of residents, the HRA will hire qualified contractors to properly install the heat tape.
After debate, the HRA decided to scrap the program's $100 entry fee. Councilor Member Jonathan Wood and others worried that the fee could act as a barrier to low-income residents, discouraging them from applying to the program and leading them to attempt more unsafe and wasteful solutions to prevent pipes from freezing.
The HRA also agreed to fund the removal and repouring of concrete curbs and sidewalks at public housing sites, and to patch and seal public housing lots. The HRA came in with a budget of $65,023 to spend on improvements to the public housing sites. The HRA approved bids from BMI for patch and seal work for $6,275 and Frana for removal of sidewalks and curbs for $56,450, for a combined total of $62,725. The projects are expected to be completed in 2020.
Finally, the committee approved its levy request for fiscal year 2020. Under the existing formula, the committee can approve a maximum levy of $251,907. The levy can be reduced but not increased before being finalized. In addition to maintaining existing programming, the HRA discussed several items that could be added to the budget, such as an expansion to the City Corridor program. Members were encouraged to bring further ideas to next month’s meeting.
In other discussion, Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen brought to the status of a property at 7 22nd Ave. NW which belonged to a woman who recently died. Her son has indicated that he wants the property to be donated to the city, and that he believes the house is uninhabitable and should be demolished.
Current zoning restrictions would only allow for a mobile home to sit on the property, which would prevent the property from being used by Habitat for Humanity. The HRA weighed attempting to get the site rezoned or even establishing a park at the site, which is a sizable corner lot. The HRA decided to postpone further discussion until its next meeting.