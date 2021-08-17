Pat and Carolyn.jpg

Pat Stoeckel, founder of the Lady Slipper Doll Club in Faribault, shows club treasurer Carolyn Christopherson her pin cushion doll, one of many in her collection. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Pat Stoeckel got her first doll as a little girl from a family friend, and never completely stopped collecting from that day forward.

That first doll belonged to a family friend’s wife, who had died, says Stoeckel, who lives in Faribault. The 95-year-old found the doll on a bed while helping her family clean out the widowed man’s house as he prepared to move to Arizona to retire. The man asked Stoeckel if she collected dolls, and she said no. But that would change, as Stoeckel accepted the doll as a gift to share with her two sisters.

“I asked my mom, ‘What will I do with it?’” Stoeckel recalled. “She said, ‘We’ll fix it up and put it in one of the cabinets.’ We found a place to buy a wig, and my mom helped me dress it. It was kind of fun, so I looked for more.”

Now living at Cardinal Ridge Townhomes, Stoeckel continues to preserve antique dolls she has bought, repaired, dressed and admired throughout the years. She even founded the Lady Slipper Doll Club in Faribault, attended multiple doll conventions and sold dolls at an annual show in Mankato.

Pat Stoeckel had told her daughter Christa that she wanted to find paper dolls to color like the ones she had as a little girl. Not long after, Christa found this antique dolls coloring book that resembles what her mom had years ago. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Pat Stoeckel’s dresser in her apartment is full of dolls, but she’s downsized quite a bit since moving to Cardinal Ridge. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

As she nears 96, Stoeckel said she isn’t able to put forth the same effort with doll collecting as she would like. But she still plans to attend the 48th annual Lady Slipper Doll Club show and sale Aug. 29 along with other club members.

In her apartment, Stoeckel still has the first doll she bought herself, a baby doll that cost $2. She started her collection by purchasing second-hand dolls at garage sales but eventually began buying more expensive dolls and dressed them with clothes she made herself. After running out of space for her dolls, Stoeckel started her own doll business, located in the same building as her husband Fritz’s clock repair shop in Faribault.

Pat Stoeckel’s late husband Fritz was in the clock business, and their son Gary also took a strong interest in clock repairs. These days, Stoeckel has clocks from around the world around her apartment, like this one from Germany that dates back to 1885 to 1900. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Many of the small dolls Pat Stoeckel owns, like the one she’s holding, are commonly referred to as dollhouse dolls. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
In addition to collecting dolls and making doll clothes, Pat Stoeckel has made a series of miniature stores she keeps around her apartment. That includes a fabric shop, pictured, a toy shop, and a clock shop among others. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

Stoeckel easily remembers 1966 as the year she attended her first United Federation of Doll Clubs convention with other local doll collectors she had met. She and the other women took a train to Chicago, where the convention was held, but a railroad prevented them from getting back the way they expected. Luckily, one of the women in the group talked to a conductor willing to take them to Red Wing. Stoeckel came home with a doll she bought for $100 and joked, “I didn’t know if I dare go home to tell my husband.”

Attending national doll conventions became a tradition for Stoeckel. One of the biggest parts of these conventions was the live auction, which included rare and expensive dolls from all over the world. Smaller dolls have become more popular, she said, because attendees already own lots of big dolls and only have room for little ones.

Pat Stoeckel of Faribault has quite the doll collection of antique dolls in her apartment. The one she’s holding she bought for $40 at a doll convention in Mankato, but today it would be worth around $1,000. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Many of Pat Stoeckel’s remaining dolls are small, like these she keeps in a dome in her bedroom. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

In 1972, Stoeckel helped founde the Lady Slipper Doll Club. Originally called the Lady Slipper Dollettes, the name eventually changed to be more inclusive to male members. Stoeckel laid the foundation for the club’s first annual doll show and sale in Mankato and helped the club become chartered by the UFDC. Over the years, she said the club has included 12 to 15 members.

“We generally had a program so we could learn more about the dolls,” Stoeckel said. “I had quite a bit of knowledge because I went to conventions, and at the conventions they had professionals who came in to talk about German companies who made antique dolls, and they had workshops if you wanted to learn to dress or string a doll.”

Doll collector Pat Stoeckel explains that this doll in her collection is a parian, characterized by white porcelain. Stoeckel made the costume for this doll. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)
Pat Stoeckel holds a dollhouse doll whose clothing she made herself.
Pat Stoeckel said boy dolls were rare because little girls didn’t want them as much as girl dolls. This one wears a costume Stoeckel’s friend made specifically for the doll. (Misty Schwab/southernminn.com)

To this day, Stoeckel can explain the flaws of some of the porcelain dolls she finds. People years ago made dolls from bisque,or porcelain, as a hobby by pouring the bisque into a mold. Because children didn’t care if the dolls were perfect, she said these doll makers weren’t worried about flaws.

In addition to dressing and repairing dolls, Stoeckel has done appraisals at the annual doll show and donated the money to local charities like the Salvation Army and the HOPE Center. The club also made donations to Bethel Lutheran Church, which hosted the club’s meetings for many years until the COVID-19 pandemic. The only portion of the money the Lady Slipper Doll Club used for its own members went toward the club’s annual Christmas dinner.

Lady Slipper Doll Club Treasurer Carolyn Christopherson has known Stoeckel for many years, since she began attending meetings with her aunt. Not sure at first how to find the right dolls to collect, Stoeckel told Christopherson she needed to find one that would “talk to her.” Christopherson found that in Kewpie dolls, and today she owns over 150 of them.

“These ladies got me started, and I just love anything Kewpie,” Christopherson said. “…They’re a combination of a cherub and a cupid. Cupid gets you into trouble, but Kewpies get you out of trouble.”

Chrisopherson said the Lady Slippers Doll Club hasn’t had in-person meetings since before COVID-19, but hopes the group will reunite in near future. With the doll show and sale changing locations this year, after 2020’s cancellation, she also hopes for a strong crowd.

Stoeckel agreed: “I hope it will be successful.”

