MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — While a fourth Minnesota inmate has died from complications of COVID-19, two inmates at the state prison in Faribault remain hospitalized with the virus and are on ventilators.
In all, 547 inmates at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault have tested positive for COVID. Of that number, 204 have recovered, according to the Department of Corrections. Two MCF-Faribault inmates have died from COVID-19 or complications from the disease. The prison typically houses nearly 2,000 men.
In all, 72 MCF-F staffers have tested positive for the virus. Twenty-seven have recovered.
The most recent inmate to die was a prisoner in Oak Park Heights. The man, who was not immediately identified, died at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, the Department of Corrections said Monday. He tested positive for COVID-19 while he was being treated for terminal cancer, but it's not known where he contracted the virus.
Since March, more than 2,750 Minnesota inmates have tested positive for the virus, including 558 who are currently ill. Nearly 13,600 tests have been conducted at MCF-Faribault. At least 736 corrections staff statewide have become ill; more than half are back on duty.
Of the four inmates who died, all were men with extensive medical issues.
Most prisons have been on semi-permanent lockdown since March, barring visitors and restricting inmate movements, but the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota sued the Department of Corrections last month, alleging it mismanaged the pandemic.
Student volunteers at Mitchell Hamline School of Law helped hundreds of nonviolent and medically vulnerable inmates apply for conditional medical release during the pandemic; roughly 200 of at least 2,300 inmates with underlying health conditions were approved.
Jon Geffen, director of the law school's Reentry Clinic, said some applicants were denied release based on a public safety review by the Department of Corrections, but others were dismissed without clear explanation.
Minnesota health officials reported 38 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 6,423 new coronavirus infections, raising the totals for pandemic to 3,303 deaths and 282,916 cases. Rice County has reported 3,777 cases total, with 33 deaths. Steele County has 1,729 cases with six deaths. In Goodhue, there are 1.809 case and 26 deaths in all.
Minnesota currently ranks fifth in the nation for new cases per capita. There were 1,634.5 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks. One in every 123 people tested positive in the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.