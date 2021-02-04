One person has died and five people have been hospitalized following an apartment building fire in Mantorville.
The five people, one of whom was in critical condition, were transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. No further information about the identity of the person who died or the condition of the five people who were hospitalized was available Thursday afternoon.
Dodge County 911 dispatchers began receiving calls at 6:37 a.m. Thursday about an active fire at a 12-unit apartment building at 507 Chestnut St. Callers reported that they were trying to get others out of the building, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement reported heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived at 6:39 a.m. and dispatchers were receiving calls from multiple residents who were trapped in various apartments in the building, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement and firefighters worked to get everyone out of the building and all occupants have been accounted for, according to the Sheriff's Office. Dodge Sheriff Scott Rose said the total number of people displaced by the fire wasn't known Thursday afternoon.
The state fire marshal was at the scene assisting the Mantorville Fire Department in determining the cause of the fire.
Red Cross and SEMCAC are assisting families with temporary housing and accommodations.
Dodge County deputies and Kasson police officers were first to arrive at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol also responded to assist. The Mantorville Fire Department responded with assistance from the Kasson, Dodge Center and Byron fire departments. The Dodge Center Ambulance Service assisted along with the Hayfield Ambulance and Mayo Ambulance Services. West Concord Ambulance Service was also on scene to assist.