While it was warmer Thursday morning than it had been earlier in the week, the cold snap was a bit much for Faribault High School seniors Eli Howells, AJ Lake and Tanner Longshore. So they started a fire during their morning class.
It’s just one of the smaller lessons they’ve learned in their field biology internship, available to FHS students for the first time this year thanks to the new seven-period day.
“We’ve learned more things here than we could in the classroom, things that would never be in a book,” Longshore said during class at River Bend Nature Center. “It’s the little things here that count.”
Lake agreed that apart from the main lessons and projects he does during the internship, he learns smaller lessons in between — like how to safely go up a terrain by using “more hands than feet.”
Howells noted some of the bigger lessons, like how to weigh deer and how to conduct a field study, are learning experiences that stand out to him. He also collects found animal bones as a hobby, and now, with the skills he’s learned from the course, he can age them.
Field biology teacher Peter Jacobson said the goal of the internship is to “let students experience being a true biologist.” He and RBNC Naturalist Brittany Smith co-teach the class, and she determines the best field studies for students to complete during their semester or year-long involvement. The interns’ project involvement won’t only impact them personally, but will make a difference at RBNC and throughout the community.
This semester’s project is a study of whitetail deer. During deer hunting season, students have been collecting data to report to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which will help in the work of tracking Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in deer.
According to the Minnesota DNR, CWD is a central nervous system disease found in deer as well as elk, moose, reindeer and caribou. It spreads among animals through contact with abnormal proteins from an infected animal or environment. The disease is relatively rare in Minnesota, but since 2002, the DNR has tested over 90,000 wild deer in the state and have found 88 CWD-positive deer, primarily in southeastern regions of Minnesota.
When the deer are harvested, Smith explained that the hunters extract the lymph nodes to send off to the lab for testing. Students will also collect one of the front incisors of each deer, which DNR uses to determine their age, as well as muscle samples for tracking genetics. The students will also look at deer jawbones to determine their ages. This work will help biologists understand herd health in and around the nature center.
This year, students are conducting a population study of deer at RBNC. They set up cameras to track deer movement throughout the area, and Smith anticipates students will continue this work for years to come.
Jacobson said he and Smith are working with the students to develop an index of events to track an increase or decrease in deer population based on the number they see per day, and to see if RBNC supports a good reproduction site if fawns turn up in the spring.
This year, Smith is also working with EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program) with a goal to enhance and establish native hardwood forest at RBNC. Through EQIP, the nature center received a grant that allows direct seeding of native hardwoods throughout 1 acre of land, where acorns and walnuts collect in the fall. The FHS students will participate in the project by spreading the seeds evenly on the soil.
The FHS seniors involved in the internship this year expressed interest in doing a soil study, so they’ve also taken samples of soil to test in the winter, when they won’t be out in the field as often. All three will work together to collect information like nutrient value and soil type.
After this first year of implementation, Jacobson expects the attraction to the internship to grow as he and Smith figure out the logistics of the course. The internship may offer college credit in the future, like the wildlife field biology class. Through Jacobson and Smith’s personal connections, students may also have opportunities to talk about their preferred fields of studies with experts.
Each of the three interns will work on their own personal field biology projects at RBNC during their enrollment. Lake said he wants to repair some of the damaged signs at River Bend and make one to include information about chronic wasting disease and the other about animal tracks. For his project, Howells said he’d like to run a transect line of about a mile to track the animal crossings during the winter. Applying his interest in geology, Longshore said he’d like to study the metamorphic rocks of the land and figure out their original forms.
“What makes this class possible is the excitement of the students,” Jacobson said. “They’re out here at 7:30 in the morning, before school starts, and they have more than an hour to participate. We all have a hard time going back to school because we enjoy it so much.”