Last school year, Faribault High School Assistant Principal Shawn Peck asked current junior Madeline Avila if she could change one thing about her school, what it would be. Her response was she wanted FHS to have a speech team.
Previously enrolled in the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School District, Avila joined speech as a sixth-grader. After transferring to FHS, Avila missed having that opportunity. This year, she’s among the first students in about 20 years to participate in an FHS speech program.
About halfway through the season, coach Isaac Heins said the team of 15 is gaining momentum. The team as a whole placed second in the small schools category at Red Wing, and most recently, five students finaled and two received honorable mentions at Medford.
Heins previously participated in speech in high school, coached speech throughout college and also coached and taught speech in Marshall before taking a job as a language arts teacher at FHS.
“I think that before I even came here, there was a large interest in having a team,” Heins said. “So when I actually took the job as language arts teacher, they also asked if I would be willing to start the speech team here … I saw the value of having a good speech program, so I happily said yes.”
Heins and the other speech coach, FHS speech teacher Monica Copeland, meet with students on an individual and weekly basis during their flex hour. If students want more coaching, they can request more time. Typically Heins meets with students in acting categories, like dramatic interpretation and creative expression, and he and Copeland split the other students.
At school meets, Avila explained students deliver their speeches for judges individually, in a room separated from the other students. Each speech lasts seven to 10 minutes.
Avila, named the junior captain, has prepared a dramatic interpretation for which she wrote the introduction but memorized the actual speech. Wanting to cover a more serious topic, she selected a piece about the late Rachel Corrie, an American pro-Palestinian writer who was killed by an Israeli bulldozer while on assignment. The piece challenges Avila to accurately capture the emotional shift between Corrie’s younger years and her early adulthood.
“It seemed the most relevant, not stereotypical,” said Avila of her speech topic. She placed first in her division at the first tournament of the season.
Senior Captain Madelyn Wehe joined the speech team with previous public speaking experience from 4-H and DECA. Heins, who was her teacher last year, thought she would be a good candidate for a speech team.
Writing an informative speech, Wehe had the liberty to use a poster full of graphics to support her research on her topic: the difference between traditional and alternative dairy products and its impact on dairy farmers. FHS history teacher Brian Meier became an added resource for Wehe as she developed her speech. She’s judged not only on her information and delivery but also on her board. At the second speech meet of the season, Wehe placed first in her division.
Heins said Wehe placed second in her division at a recent Red Wing meet, and junior Kylie Petricka, also competing in the informative speech category, placed 10th. With 50 students competing in that division, Heins said having two students in the top 10 gives the team big bragging rights.
Speech isn’t just giving experienced students a chance to earn awards — it’s giving less experienced students a chance to grow. Freshman Lauren Meier recognized in herself a desire to become a better public speaker and credits her mom for encouraging her to join the speech team.
Interested in making people laugh, Meier decided to enter the creative expression division. In her speech, a comedy piece about two thieves, she needs to portray two characters.
“It’s helping because you’re forced to put yourself out there,” Meier said.