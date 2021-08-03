Allina Health will implement a system-wide policy to make the COVID-19 vaccine a condition of employment.
District One Hospital in Faribault and Owatonna Hospital are part of the health care system. It also operates clinics and other facilities in Faribault, Northfield and Owatonna.
According to a release from Allina, the decision comes amid growing concern from its clinicians and patients about the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases being driven by highly transmissible variants. As health care providers, we feel strongly that we play a unique role in demonstrating leadership to the community on important public health matters.
More contagious variants of the virus continue to spread and Allina is seeing case counts and hospitalizations increase.
"We know vaccination against the virus is our best path to end the pandemic. It is urgent that we do everything we can to protect our patients, staff and communities and reduce further strain on our health care system," according to the release
“The entire Allina Health team has been exceptional in rising to the challenges over the past year and a half,” said John Misa, vice president and clinical officer of Allina Health. “Ensuring that our employees are vaccinated not only sends an important signal to the community that we embrace safety, but that we continue to take every possible step to bring about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Allina Health will begin requiring COVID-19 vaccination by Oct, 1 for all employees, volunteers, students and contracted staff, with limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons. By that date, employees will need to receive at least one vaccine dose. Currently, more than 73% of Allina Health employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Allina Health has continued requiring masks in all its facilities and recently announced a required influenza vaccine policy as added safety measures for our patients and staff. By Jan. 1, to coincide with the 2021-22 influenza season, all employees, volunteers, students and contracted staff must receive the influenza vaccination, with limited exemptions.