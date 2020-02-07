More than a million Minnesotans could soon be drinking healthier, cleaner water if a bill authored by southern Minnesota legislators is approved in the legislature’s upcoming session.
Rep. Jean Poppe, DFL-Austin, and Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne, announced Wednesday that they plan to introduce a bill to create a pilot program that would provide the resources needed for private well owners to test their water.
A private well is the primary source of drinking water for more than one in five Minnesotans. Health concerns in well water have increased in recent months due to natural factors and use of farm and industrial chemicals.
While municipal water systems and other water designated for public use must be tested regularly to meet health and safety standards, private well water doesn’t have to be. That isn’t set to change if the new program is enacted, as it would be voluntary.
For people who aren’t even aware of the toxins in their water, removal isn’t an option.
Cleaner, safer drinking water starts with through testing, and the bill introduced by Poppe and Weber will a fixed amount of funding to institute a pilot program in two counties. If the trial balloon is a success, it could be expanded across the state and help well owners cover the cost of installing the filtering system they need. The program would be administered by the state Department of Health, which has provided feedback on the bill.
“If you live in the country and you haven’t had your water tested, you might not be aware of what it might be like,” said Poppe. “It’s best to take a preventative approach and raise awareness of the issue.”
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, sits on the House Environment Natural Resources Committee and co-authored a bill last session with Rep. Peter Fischer, DFL-Maplewood, that would expand the state’s Source Water Protection program to cover private wells.
Approximately 3% of the state’s land is currently protected under the Source Water Protection Program, protecting drinking water for 600 communities statewide. That land is subject to special environmental protections under state and federal law.
The House failed to pass this bill last year, but Lippert says he’ll push for it again this session, saying it provides a badly needed comprehensive approach to safeguarding water supplies. He also expressed support for the Poppe-Weber bill.
“We know that contamination of private wells is an increasing concern,” he said. “We have to ensure that everyone has safe water to drink, all across the state.”
A similar program has been implemented by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, though it’s much more limited in scope. In 300 of Minnesota townships, well owners are eligible to receive free water testing due to historically elevated levels of nitrate.
Nitrate is a product of agricultural runoff, but one in eight Minnesotans drink from municipal water systems that have been affected by it. The chemical has been linked to severe health issues, including different types of cancer and elevated heart rates.
Nitrate isn’t the only toxic chemical lurking in the water. According to a 2019 analysis from the Washington-based nonprofit Environmental Working Group, Minnesota’s water supply included unsafe levels of 10 toxic chemicals and illegal levels of four. Neither Faribault or Northfield had illegal levels of any chemicals in their water system. However, both cities have amounts of some toxic chemicals above the level recommended by the EWG.
Particularly high is the amount of cancer-causing radium in the water. Faribault’s water contains 93 times the amount of radium recommended by the EWG, while Northfield’s water contains 19 times the recommended level.
Individuals aware of toxins in their water can choose to remove them by purchasing a water filter. Reverse osmosis filters provide the most comprehensive toxin removal, but carbon and ion exchange filters are also an option.