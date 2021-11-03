City councilors were clear: They don't want another iconic Faribault building coming down.
But given the choice of losing some of the Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. building or having it vacant and deteriorating further until the next buyer comes along, the council signaled it's willing to compromise.
On Tuesday, one of the property's new owners, Nicole El-Sawaf, of KK&G, asked the council whether it would agree to a partial demolition of the historic property, and if so, how she needs to proceed. Four of the seven buildings that sit on the Fourth Street NW site have so much water damage and mold that they're unsalvageable, she said. A fifth built in 1980, she said, adds little to the site either aesthetically or historically.
Ironically, the oldest building on the property is in good condition, as are concrete structures that sit at the rear of the site. Built in the 1890s, the southwest portion where the retail store was located, was first occupied by the Faribault Thresher Co. before being purchased by Farmer Seed in 1899. The remainder of the buildings were constructed between 1902 and the 1920s. And that's where the problem lies, said El-Sawaf and Faribault Building Official John Rued.
The roofs of the four central buildings leak and the water is traveling from the upper floors to the basement. Original wood floors are saturated or are so soft that El-Sawaf's foot went through them recently. The buildings are so filled with mold that one of KK&G's employees had to be hospitalized for breathing issues. Support beams have been notched in places, potentially reducing their effectiveness. Many have been painted, making it difficult to assess how much load they can handle.
On top of that, El-Sawaf and her business partner father have had trouble getting contractors to take a look at the site, never mind bid on the job.
El-Sawaf, whose company buys older buildings, then repairs and remodels them for indoor storage, says she "fell in love with the building," and was taken by the number of artifacts that remain inside.
"This building was going to be a challenge," she said. "And we were ready for it. We're here because we're struggling, struggling to get contractors."
Why, Councilor Sara Caron wondered, didn't El-Sawaf and her company understand what they were getting into?
A February 2020 structural evaluation for the city done to help the potential buyers interested in redevelopment found some leaky roofs and water damage to wood floors, but nothing like KK&G is now finding, said El-Sawaf.
The size of the building — 93,000 square feet — and the amount of time since the company had a contractor review the structure also contributed to KK&G's inability to realize the extent of the damage.
Caron again spoke up, irritated that another historic building might meet a wrecking ball.
In September 2019, the council agreed to demo the former Columbia Hall at 27 Third St. NW,. The hall was built in 1875. And this summer, the council approved Allina Health's request to demolish Johnston Hall, built in 1888 as part of Seabury Divinity School, after structural engineers and tRued, the building official, found it in imminent danger of collapse.
Other councilors — Tom Spooner, Jonathan Wood and Peter van Sluis — felt that razing some of the buildings and leaving others might be acceptable. Both Spooner and van Sluis said they first wanted to see a plan. There was one caveat: KK&G needs to find a way to save the seven-story portion which includes the words "Northern Grown" and "Faribo Seeds."
"I think everybody in the world wants you to save that … part," said Spooner.
Historic Preservation Commission member Karl Vohs, who was at Tuesday's meeting, agreed that a compromise could work, and noted that's what the commission hoped to do with Johnston Hall.
"I think we should find a way to help," said Caron. "Otherwise we're just going to keep knocking things down."
El-Sawaf said her company will finalize a plan to present to the city. Based on council directive Tuesday, that will likely go to the Heritage Preservation Commission for review and a recommendation for the council.